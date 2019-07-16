YORK, Maine — Don’t blame Jake Hollander if he doesn’t touch a golf club for a few days.
The Peterborough native’s incredible stretch of golf didn’t end Saturday, in the 36-hole final of the New Hampshire Amateur. Rather, working on one day’s rest, Hollander, 22, teed it up Monday in a U.S. Amateur qualifying event here at The Ledges Golf Course.
Thirty-four golfers were jockeying for two advancing spots.
Hollander didn’t get one, but he had the day’s fourth best two-round score, 1-under par 143, and is the second alternate. Hollander, who lost 7-and-6 to John DeVito in the State-Am final, appeared no worse for the wear from his long, successful week at Portsmouth CC. In Maine, he shot a second-round 68 to pull into contention.
Reigning Maine Amateur champion Cole Anderson of Camden narrowly missed his second berth to play in the U.S. Amateur in three years. Anderson finished third, one spot above Hollander, at 2-under par 142 on the par-72 layout.
Earning the two passes to the 119th U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst, N.C., in mid-August were Calvin Ross, a Fredericton, New Brunswick, native who plays collegiate golf at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas, and fellow Canadian Joey Savoie.
Ross birdied four of his last six holes during his second round of the day to finish with the lowest score, 5-under-par 139. Savoie finished one shot behind him.
The 18-year-old Anderson, who qualified for the 2017 U.S. Amateur at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif., as a 16-year-old rising junior at Camden Hills Regional High School in Rockport, Maine, used a birdie on the final hole of his first round to finish in a four-way tie for fourth place at even-par 72 midway through the event. That round featured two birdies, two bogeys and 14 pars.
The Florida State University freshman improved on that total during the afternoon round, amassing four birdies and two bogeys en route to a 2-under 70 to bring his 36-hole total to 2-under 142.
At the time he trailed only Savoie, a product of the Montreal suburb of La Prairie, Quebec, who last year won the U.S. Amateur qualifier in Lexington, Ky.
Savoie, who helped Saint Leo (Florida) University win the 2016 NCAA Division II golf championship before moving on to earn All-Conference USA recognition at Middle Tennessee University, followed his opening-round 72 at The Ledges with a 4-under 68 that featured four birdies and no bogeys and tied for the day’s low round.
Anderson then had to wait while Ross completed his final 18 holes.
Ross’ 3-under-par 69 was the best opening round of the day, but a double-bogey and a bogey on his first two holes of the afternoon round brought him back to the pack. Ross finished the front nine of his final 18 at 1-over 37.
But while Ross followed a birdie at the 12th hole with a bogey at 13, he then scored birdies at 14, 15 and 18 for a 3-under par 33 on his final back nine to secure the one-stroke victory over Savoie.
Ross’ final round included seven birdies, three bogeys, one double bogey and seven pars.
Hollander, a former ConVal student playing out of The Shattuck in Jaffrey during the summer, opened with a 75, despite five birdies. In his afternoon round, he had a clean card: four birdies, no bogeys.
He tied Garren Poirier of Killington, Vt., for fourth. Just the first five players broke par for the two rounds. One other player, Tommy Ethier of Nashua, finished the event at even par, good for sixth overall.