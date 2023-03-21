The NCAA Tournament run for the North Carolina women’s basketball team — and Rindge’s Eva Hodgson — came to a bitter end on Monday evening.
Ohio State’s Jacy Sheldon hit a jump shot with two seconds remaining to give the third-seeded Buckeyes a 71-69 victory over No. 6 UNC in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio.
The result denies the Tar Heels (22-11) the opportunity to go to the Sweet 16 for the second straight season. It would’ve marked their first back-to-back trips to the regional semifinals under coach Courtney Banghart and the first for the program since the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.
Hodgson, a fifth-year senior and starting guard, exited the game with an apparent upper-body injury in the fourth quarter and did not return. She finished 2-for-2 from beyond the arc, netting six points and a rebound in 15 minutes in her final college game. She led the Tar Heels in three-point shooting this season at 40.7 percent.
— Sentinel Staff
