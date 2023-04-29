Maggie St. John never has shied away from a challenge when it comes to running.
Since her days at Hinsdale High, where she trained for the outdoor track season at a school without a track to practice on, her competitive spirit has fueled her.
St. John thrived on the cross country and track teams with the Pacers, setting multiple school records, and she also won a state championship with the girls’ basketball team in 2018. She graduated as valedictorian and went to the University of New Hampshire, putting aside competitive running.
But she missed the small-school setting she grew up in and decided to transfer to Keene State. In the fall she became an Owl, studying community health.
She also missed competing, so over the summer she began training to join the cross country team at Keene State.
After more than two years away from competitive running, St. John found instant success when reacquainted with the trails.
All she did in her first season with the Owls was win Little East Rookie of the Week four times, culminating in Rookie of the Year honors, as the Owls won the Little East Championship.
“It was hard those first couple of weeks of training,” said St. John. “I was just getting my legs back under me and my runs were rough at the beginning. But I knew if I was gonna do it, I wanted to be ready and be in shape. I didn’t take a day off. I just kept training because I knew if I was gonna do it again, I was gonna put in 100 percent.”
She was second overall at the conference championships in the fall.
She spent the winter competing as a distance runner for the indoor track team. This spring, St. John has charted well in the outdoor track season, and figures to be fighting at the front in the 1500 and the 5K at the Little East Championships Saturday in North Dartmouth, Mass.
She also will compete on the Owls 4 x 800 relay team.
“I think just for how talented Maggie was in high school, [her success] wasn’t that surprising. It was surprising how quickly it came,” said Keene State cross country and track and field coach Dan Roark.
“The thing that impressed me most about Maggie is her competitive spirit and determination to get better,” he added. “Especially in those first couple of months you saw her progress over time and it was like, ‘oh, she’s gonna be good.’ “
St. John was right at home with the Owls, where she’s joined on the track teams by three other Hinsdale alums, including her brother Matthew, a freshman, as well as junior Juliana Yialiades and freshman Kailyn Fleury.
“We all grew up together so it’s nice, it’s great to represent our tiny school,” said St. John.
It’s also the first time in her running career where she has been surrounded by so many competitive runners on a daily basis.
She and Alstead’s Grace Furlong, a senior, are ranked second and third in the 5K heading into Saturday’s competition. St. John is ranked third in the 1500. Being among many runners at that level is new for her.
“Having a bunch of girls on the team, I’m not really used to having that team dynamic and I think it just helped me get back into it really quick,” said St. John. “Having girls around my fitness to just train with every day, it just makes a big difference.”
St. John is already looking forward to the fall for second cross country season with a full year of training back under her belt.
“We’re already planning our summer training,” said St. John. “It’s just nice having so many people to work with. It makes it a lot easier.”
Roark has no doubts that her competitive drive will push her this weekend, and into next season.
“Maggie is quiet and, you know, can be unassuming,” said Roark. “But then you actually have a conversation with her, You see how competitive she is and how much she wants it.”
“Then you see her race and it is undeniable,” he added. “She wants to win.”
