Angelina Nardolillo might be the only one surprised by her ability to hit the ground running.
A star on the basketball court since she made the Hinsdale varsity team as an 8th grader, her coaches have always seen the raw potential for something special and a willingness to work hard and grow.
At Hinsdale, there was instant success.
In 2018 as a freshman, she was a second-year starter and became a Division IV state champion with the Pacers under Terry Bonnette. She was a 1,000-point scorer as a sophomore.
Three years later at Rhode Island College, there was instant success again.
She was just four games into her collegiate career when coach Jenna Cosgrove thrusted her into a starting role. It was not long before the small-town hoops star from a quiet corner of the Granite State was the breakout star of the Little East Conference.
She went on to win Rookie of the Year for the conference champion Anchorwomen, and helped the program reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time.
This season, the 6-foot-1 center/forward was propelled into a larger role and has brought her game to an even higher level as the team’s second-leading scorer and rebounder.
The Anchorwomen have won 23 games — a program record — and advanced into the Sweet 16 of the Division III NCAA Tournament after defeating Rowan and Scranton over the weekend in Pennsylvania. Nardolillo had a team-high 14 points in Saturday’s second-round 62-55 win over Scranton.
Rhode Island College will take on the University of Chicago in the Sweet 16 on Friday night at at 5:30 p.m. at Babson College in Wellesley, Mass.
But success in the sport didn’t come as naturally as it might seem based on the accolades she’s collected in such a short time.
“It wasn’t until probably the 7th grade that I actually learned what a travel was,” Nardolillo said with a self-deprecating laugh.
Nardolillo was, however, graced with a blank canvas many would long for in the game. At a very young age she had height. She was 5-foot-11 when she first hit the floor with the Pacers.
And while the talent was raw at first, Bonnette saw a player that was willing to go the extra mile to improve.
“You could tell she had this ability and the will to learn,” said Bonnette. “She was always playing basketball. She was undersized for her size when she was in 8th grade. She had to gain the strength. By the time she was a sophomore she was really starting to take hold and hold her own.”
She picked up a mindset early in those Hinsdale days that her spot was never granted. It was earned. She remained humble and learned the only way to get better was to continuously challenge herself.
That was why she transferred to Northfield Mount Hermon as a junior to play in Class A of the NEPSAC, one of the most competitive prep school leagues in the country. From the smallest division of New Hampshire high school sports, she earned her way into a starting role against Division I college prospects.
“It was a huge, huge jump but it was jump I was willing to take,” said Nardolillo. “I took that preseason extremely seriously. I fell in love with training and that work ethic. I fell in love with working out for me. I wanted to be pushed harder ... It was a key developmental period for me.”
She returned to Hinsdale for her senior season and won another state championship with the Pacers. By then, she had crafted that blank canvas into the beginnings of a masterpiece.
Nardolillo chose Rhode Island College because of family ties to the area. She was born in Warwick, R.I., and was raised there until her family moved to Hinsdale when she was in kindergarten. Visits to the Rhode Island coast and trips to the mall in Providence remained summer mainstays. That her coach at Northfield Mount Hermon — Grace Rehnquist — and RIC coach Jenna Cosgrove both played high school ball in Sharon, Mass., and ran similar systems provided an extra draw.
“She would have been successful no matter where she went because she has a motor that’s hard to come by,” said Cosgrove. “Being able to step out of her comfort zone and play against the best of the best [while at Northfield], she made the transition to a pretty good D-III college team seem pretty seamless.”
In her second collegiate game last season, Nardolillo scored 18 points off the bench against Endicott College. The next week she was in the starting lineup and has remained there since.
“I was shocked, I thought I would be a sixth or seventh man. I just wanted to do whatever they needed from me,” said Nardolillo. “My teammates saw it in me before I saw it in myself. It took me until the final few games to really really settle into it. My teammates just had this trust in me and that really built my confidence.”
She averaged 10.8 points per game last season and led the team in rebounds and blocked shots.
Entering her sophomore year, Nardolillo no longer would take anyone by surprise. Her presence is known.
She’s had to add fine points and layers to her game. From a pure post player through most of high school, she has developed as a ball handler and can play the Anchorwomen’s up tempo style.
“The kid plays very hard and she’s very versatile,” said Cosgrove. “We’re playing faster and faster and she fits that style. She can shoot, she can play inside and she can step outside.”
But her sophomore season didn’t come without challenge, including a personal struggle and expectation based on her early success.
“A lot of people don’t know the mental toughness it takes to constantly be competing for a spot,” said Nardolillo. “To have a good day followed by 10 bad ones. How do you continue to improve while still having fun? I think I lost the fun for a little bit. I played myself into a funk and had myself thinking maybe last year was just this Cinderella story. It weighed on me a lot.”
She found the fun again behind the confidence of her teammates and coaches.
“Once I trusted myself,” she said. “I thought ‘If they all trust me, then this is where I should be and this is what I can do for the team.’ “
This season Nardolillo is averaging 11.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game with 33 blocked shots.
She’s played in many big tournament games before, dating all the way back to 8th grade as the starting center in a Division IV state semifinal. But none have been quite as big as the stage she’ll step onto Friday night in the Sweet 16.
“It doesn’t feel real,” said Nardolillo. “It probably won’t hit me until I get out on the floor Friday. It’s been euphoric. It’s what I dreamed of when I was younger.”
From a wiry, everything-to-prove blank canvas in middle school to a well-rounded inside-out college forward, Nardolillo still has color left to add to the growing artwork of her game. She hasn’t found her ceiling because she’s the first one to raise it for herself.
“She is a star,” said Cosgrove. “We are where we are because of her.”
“Her best is ahead of her,” Cosgrove added. “She is a great kid. Her teammates love playing with her. I adore coaching her. There’s just this tremendous upside. There’s so much more we haven’t seen from her yet.”
