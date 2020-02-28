HINSDALE — The scoreboard read 17-14 with just over four minutes remaining in the first half. Trailing by just three, No. 11 seed Farmington High was seeking its second straight upset.
Then the Hinsdale girls basketball team caught fire Thursday night.
Addy Nardolillo and Olivia Pangelinan finished a pair of baskets at the hoop, Pangelinan and Delaney Wilcox each hit three-pointers and Megan Roberts knocked down a free throw sparking an 11-0 run that proved to be the difference in the Pacers’ 52-39 win over the Tigers in the quarterfinals of the Division IV tournament.
“That run was huge for us,” said Hinsdale head coach Terry Bonnette said. “At that point when we had them down, I thought we would keep going but it wasn’t the case. They came back, which surprised me.”
Pangelinan had 14 points and Wilcox had 13 points to lead the team in scoring.
With Newmarket falling to Woodsville 29-27 Thursday, the Pacers won’t get another shot at the team that’s beaten them twice this season. Instead of facing the Bears for a third time, Hinsdale will tip off against second-seeded Woodsville with a state championship berth on the line.
The semifinal game between the Pacers and Engineers will be held at Plymouth State University on Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m.
A familiar face looked on inside the packed Hinsdale gym. Angelina Nardolillo, a 1,000-point scorer with the Pacers and a two-time state champion, was in the gym taking in the game. Supporting her former teammates is nothing new for Angelina, who transferred to Northfield Mount Hermon after last season.
“She’s been to all of the games that she could make it to when she’s not playing herself and that’s been really big for us,” said Pangelinan. “We want to play well for her even though she’s not here anymore. We’re all very close to her.”
Hinsdale had its moments of stellar play throughout the night, but didn’t seal the win until the fourth quarter. At times it looked as if Farmington would get back into the game. With time ticking down in the third quarter and facing a deficit of 19 points, the Tigers went on a 6-0 run to position themselves back in position to make a fourth quarter push.
Mattea Little, Chole Weeks and Amy Davey helped ignite the run for Farmington. Weeks led the Tigers with 12 points and was one of a few players that helped Farmington rebound at will.
“We weren’t boxing out well tonight; we were trying to go straight up with them and that doesn’t work when you’re playing against somebody that’s bigger than you,” Bonnette said.
The closest Farmington could get the rest of the game was 11 points as every time the Tigers seemed bound to make a run, Hinsdale answered on the offensive end.
While the offense was clicking most of the evening, it’s on the defensive end of the floor where the Pacers have improved throughout the season. They missed Angelina’s 5-foot-11 presence in the middle, but have learned to compensate.
“Our defense has come a long way. In the beginning of the season we were struggling to find out where we should be and who our big man is because we lost Angelina,” said Pangelinan. “Once we figured out how to defend without her, we’ve improved definitely.”
Through two games in the tournament Hinsdale is allowing its opponents to score 36.5 points per game and if that continues, there’s a good chance at another state championship could be in its future.