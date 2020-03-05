PLYMOUTH — Leaning on its size advantage, Woodsville High gradually wore down the Hinsdale High girls’ basketball team and won going away 55-35 Wednesday in the semifinals of the Division IV girls’ basketball tournament at Plymouth State University’s Foley Gymnasium.
The No. 3 Pacers got off to fast start in taking a 12-9 lead after the first quarter, but second-seeded Woodsville outscored them in each of the next three quarters. Woodsville led 24-19 at halftime and 45-29 after three quarters.
No one reached double figures for the Pacers, as Megan Roberts and Delaney Wilcox each scored nine points.
Olivia Sarkis of Woodsville led all scorers with 16 points and made it a double-double with a game-high 11 rebounds. Mackenzie Kingsbury added 14 points and Graci Kaiser scored 13. Morgan Wagstaff added eight rebounds for the Engineers.
Woodsville will play for the Division IV championship Friday at 7 p.m. against Colebrook back at PSU. No. 1 Colebrook downed No. 5 Littleton in Wednesday’s other semifinal, 52-40.