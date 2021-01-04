HINSDALE — Hinsdale Middle/High School athletic activities have been postponed until the school board weighs in, the district announced on Twitter Monday.
The tweet read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, all athletic activities at Hinsdale Middle/High school are canceled until a risk assessment is presented to the School Board. We will continue to keep you updated as information becomes available.”
Due to unforeseen circumstances, all athletic activities at Hinsdale Middle/High school are canceled until a risk assessment is presented to the School Board. We will continue to keep you updated as information becomes available.— Hinsdale NH Schools (@HNHSD) January 4, 2021
It is unclear what the circumstances are, when the risk assessment will be presented to the board or how the boys and girls basketball schedules will be affected.
The district's superintendent and school board officials could not immediately be reached for more information.
The school district on Monday announced on its website a case of COVID-19 for a student at the middle/high school, noting that there is not a risk to the school community since students and staff had been on vacation and are continuing remote learning for two weeks starting Monday. There was no indication whether this was related to the athletics decision.
The basketball teams were both scheduled to begin their seasons against Monadnock Regional High School on Jan. 12.
The girls basketball team is coming off a semifinal run as the No. 3 seed in last year’s NHIAA tournament, while the boys missed out on last season’s tournament.