HINSDALE — The Hinsdale girls basketball team beat Monadnock, 57-45, in both teams' season opener on Wednesday night in Hinsdale.
Hinsdale senior Angelina Nardolillo, in her first game back after spending last season at Northfield Mount Hermon prep school in Gill, Mass., led all scorers with 28 points.
Senior Delaney Wilcox was not far behind with 20.
For Monadnock, sophomores Mea Carroll-Clough and Breann Lawrence each scored 11 points. Senior Grace LeClair chipped in with 9 and senior Grace Furze added 7.
It was a tight first half, but the Huskies struggled to score in the third quarter, and that was all the Pacers needed to come away with the win.
The teams will meet again on Friday in Swanzey at 5:30 p.m.