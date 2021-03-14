PLYMOUTH — Hinsdale High and Colebrook High couldn’t be farther apart geographically, one straddling Vermont and Massachusetts, the other near Canada, a wealth of lakes and mountains in-between.
But when it comes to Division IV girls’ basketball, they couldn’t be closer. The Pacers and Mohawks spent the season, as they have the previous few, creeping toward each other, knowing a meeting, on middle ground, in the state championship game, was probably inevitable.
“We all know each other very well,” Colebrook Coach Duane Call said. “We knew for sure they were coming out of the southern bracket and we were hopefully coming from the north.”
That’s how it played out, and the teams didn’t disappoint in Sunday’s final. Hinsdale brought down the defending champion Mohawks, 63-51, in a grind of a game at Plymouth Regional High School. It was a decision much closer than the score and left players on both sides exhausted, gulping for air through their mandated masks.
Hinsdale had to overcome a 13-point deficit in the first quarter, assumed control with some timely bursts in the third and fourth quarters, and salted it away down the stretch.
It was the usual outside-inside tandem of Delaney Wilcox and Angelina Nardolillo who lit the fire, shaking off a wobbly start to lead the way with 26 and 24 points, respectively. Wilcox found the range from the outside and Nardolillo wore out her Colebrook counterparts in the paint. Similarly, the Mohawks have a dynamic duo in guard Sage Smith (27 points) and center Samantha Howe (16 points), who threw their own haymakers.
“Our seniors have played their seniors since 8th grade,” Call said. “There are no secrets.”
Megan Roberts, the only junior among Hinsdale’s four starting seniors, collected 11 important points. Seniors Kleay Steever and Olivia Pangelinan rounded out Hinsdale's starters, with Audrey Martin delivering valuable minutes off the bench.
Colebrook lured the Pacers into a fast-paced first quarter that netted it a 22-9 lead. The Mohawks jumped into the passing lanes, forcing numerous Hinsdale turnovers and rushed shots. But a subtle key, Call noted, was Wilcox keeping Colebrook from opening up a bigger lead. “Delaney hit some big shots when we had them on the ropes in the first quarter,” he said.
“We took the timeout and we collected ourselves,” said Wilcox, who is headed to New England College next year. “We wanted to slow it down, play with composure. Our coach (Terry Bonnette) preaches mental toughness and always says that and defense wins championships.”
Hinsdale closed the gap to 27-25 at halftime, yet perhaps more important than the score, Nardolillo said they headed into the locker room convinced they had grabbed the momentum. Sure enough, the Pacers went ahead for good with an 8-0 run to start the third quarter, then staved off several Colebrook surges before pulling away at the end.
Nardolillo scored 16 points in the second half despite picking up her third foul with 4:45 left in the third quarter. But she never came out of the game.
“I knew if I had let that get to me I would have played worse and I would have fouled out,” said Nardolillo, who is headed to Rhode Island College and the Little East Conference next year.
“That’s why I have faith in her — she can play with three fouls,” Bonnette said.
Both teams spent the game in a 2-3 zone, though Bonnette contemplated a diamond-and-one to slow down Smith. But that could have given Howe more room inside, and put his Pacers at risk of deeper foul trouble.
Both teams used six-person rotations and every loose ball was fiercely contested, often with multiple players diving to the floor. And in a refreshing switch from what’s the norm in hoop these days, an opposing player was usually the first to lend a hand to her rival, pulling her to her feet. Nardolillo said that act of sportsmanship is not by accident, it’s a gesture of respect.
Thus ends one of the strangest seasons ever in high school basketball, where tournament seeds and regular-season records were upstaged by coronavirus pandemic protocols. Schedules were made according to geography, not division, and changed almost daily. Hinsdale’s seven regular-season wins came against three teams, and its three losses were blowouts to Conant High — which was busy winning its own state title at the same time Sunday. The Conant experience was invaluable, if humbling, Bonnette said.
“It helped us hugely because you’re not going to face a team like that, with that pressure. … We knew we’d never see pressure like that again,” he said.
“They are the fastest team we’ve played in all my years here,” Wilcox added.
Despite the uncertainties of COVID-19, Nardolillo said they approached the season the same way every day: “We played like it would be everyone’s last game together. We went into every game thinking it could be our last, that tomorrow is not promised.”
Now, it is. Tomorrow, and forever, they are 2021 state champs.