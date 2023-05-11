HINSDALE — On this day, the name of the game was to put the ball in play.
Hinsdale entered the final frame on Wednesday in a position they would take any given afternoon — the Pacers held a four-run advantage over Mascenic and had their best pitcher, Aidan Davis, on the mound.
Three outs separated the Pacers from a momentum-building midseason win.
But the Pacers learned — for the second time on Wednesday — that not even the most favorable leads are always safe.
Mascenic scored five runs in the seventh inning, plating the go-ahead run with two outs in the frame on an error, to march on to a dramatic 13-12 win at Hinsdale High School.
“[Mascenic] outhit us, that’s a good, coachable team over there,” said Davis. “We hit the ball well, we just couldn’t hang on. That’s something that comes with experience.”
“We gotta slow the game down. At that point in the seventh inning when you’re up four, you gotta get outs and we couldn’t do that today,” said Hinsdale coach Sam Kilelee.
“You gotta have mental toughness to play this game. You fail a lot more than you succeed,” Kilelee added. “We talk about being even-keeled. We found that in the middle of the game. Then at the end of the game, I think some things started going a little too fast and we made too many mistakes that cost us today.”
The Vikings (6-4) twice erased big deficits to battle all the way back.
Hinsdale (5-7) plated seven runs in the second inning to lead 7-1. Mascenic answered with seven runs in the third that chased Pacers started Brayden Eastman from the game and dropped Davis into a bases loaded jam with no outs.
Davis allowed a bloop single, but got two strikeouts and a putout to escape further damage and saw the Pacers trail 8-7.
The senior righty settled in from there, putting up three consecutive zeroes heading into the seventh. He struck out five.
Hinsdale tied the game in the fourth, then scored two runs in the fifth and six innings to lead 12-8 heading into the final frame.
“We have a lot of fight, this team,” said Davis. “The more and more we play the better we get. We showed that we can heat it up. I know we’ll put it together soon.”
Davis had a pair of doubles at the plate, driving in two runs. Noah Pangelinan was 2-for-5 with four RBI. Trace Tetreault was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Eastman was 1-for-3 with two RBI. Trey Corey and John Winter each added two hits.
Joe Cocozella and Lucas Leroux each were 3-for-4 for Mascenic. Cocozella drove in a pair of runs. Quinn Krook was 2-for-4, driving in three runs. Ryan O’Shea score three times and drove in two runs with a hit.
Hinsdale made four errors in the game and only three earned runs were charged to Hinsdale pitchers.
“We needed that win,” said Mascenic coach Ryan Neuendorff. “We talk a lot about how high school baseball is not just about developing on the field, but off the field. We talk about being resilient, and never getting too down. Today, it was just about going inning by inning, putting the ball in play and starting to score runs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.