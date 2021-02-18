Boys Basketball
Hanover 34, Keene 23
HANOVER — In a defensive battle, a turnover-riddled Keene boys basketball team fell to Hanover, 34-23, Wednesday in Hanover.
Alex Charles led Keene with eight points, eight rebounds and three blocks.
The teams meet again Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Keene.
Hollis-Brookline 52, ConVal 51
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal boys basketball team came up just short against Hollis-Brookline Wednesday, 52-51, in Peterborough.
Wyatt Davis led the charge for the Cougars, scoring 22 points.
The teams meet again Friday at 5 p.m. at Hollis-Brookline.
Conant 53, Hinsdale 41
HINSDALE — On Hinsdale’s senior night, Conant came out on top, 53-41, Wednesday in Hinsdale.
For Conant, Manny Hodgson scored a game-high 12 points. Hayden Ketola and Malique Motuzas each added nine.
Brayden Eastman led the way for the Pacers with 10 points and Arth Patel had nine.
Everyone on the Pacers roster had at least one bucket.
The teams meet again Friday at 5:30 in Jaffrey.
Lebanon 48, Fall Mountain 40:
LANGDON — Despite its tough defense, the Fall Mountain boys basketball team fell to Lebanon, 48-40, Wednesday in Langdon.
Xander Ford led the Wildcats with 11 points. Kyle Fisher added seven points and eight rebounds. Brady Elliott and Mitch Cormier each had six points.
Fall Mountain held Lebanon to four points in the first quarter, and was only trailing by two at the half, but the Raiders extended their lead in the third quarter.
The Wildcats climbed back in the fourth, but last-minute free throws sealed the game for Lebanon.
“I think my guys proved to themselves that they can play with anyone and that defending and rebounding can keep us in any game,” said Fall Mountain head coach Mitch Harrison in an email after the game.
Girls Hockey
Keene 7, ConVal, 0
The Keene High girls hockey team took down ConVal, 7-0, at Keene Ice Wednesday.
Camden Ladzinski recorded the hat trick with three goals. Camille Chamberlain had two of her own. Kristin Leslie and Alix Dumont each scored as well.
Molly Raffensberger, Dumont, Nelly Tattersall, Ladzinski and Claire Stroshine all recorded assists in the win.
Next for the Blackbirds is Manchester Central on Thursday at 4:10 p.m. in Manchester.
Nordic Skiing
Keene boys and girls finish second
DUBLIN — The Keene boys and girls nordic ski teams finished second to Hanover in their final regular season meet at Dublin Nordic Center Wednesday.
Keene’s Jonathan Hills led the team finishing third in the 4.5K skate race.
Zazo French (fifth), Dean Truesdell (seventh) and John Walton (17th) rounded out the scoring.
For the girls, ConVal’s Eva Calcutt finished third.
Reagan Hoy was Keene’s top finisher in 10th. Ella Hoy (15th), Sophie Dean (16th), and Natalie Dean (17th) rounded out the scoring.
Keene’s next race is the Division 1 State Championships on March 3 at Great Glenn Trails in Gorham.
Wrestling
Keene 60, Manchester Central 12
In the NHIAA dual meet prelims, the Keene wrestling team took care of business over Manchester Central, 60-12, Wednesday in Keene.
Keene next travels to Concord on Saturday at noon for the quarterfinal round of the tournament.