Fall Mountain girls beat Sunapee
SUNAPEE — The Fall Mountain girls basketball team got back into the win column on Thursday with a 60-32 win over Sunapee in Sunapee.
It’s Fall Mountain’s third win over the Lakers this season.
Avery Stewart led all scorers with 26 points. Makenna Grillone had 14 and Sophie Bardis scored seven.
Sunapee hung around in the first half, but a big third quarter for the Wildcats put the game out of reach. Fall Mountain hit six three-pointers and went 8-11 from the free throw line.
The Wildcats (3-2) next visit Mascoma Valley on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Hinsdale girls best Mascenic again
NEW IPSWITCH — In their third matchup in two weeks, the Hinsdale girls beat Mascenic, 57-31, Thursday in New Ipswitch to move to 4-2 on the season.
Delaney Wilcox scored 25 points and Angelina Nardolillo scored 16.
The teams meet again in Hinsdale today at 6 p.m.