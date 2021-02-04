Boys Basketball
Keene boys take care of business against Conant
JAFFREY — The Keene boys basketball team won its season opener Wednesday against Division 3 Conant, 59-37, in Jaffrey.
Keene senior Alex Charles led the way with 16 points and four assists. Classmate Christian Oxendine added 11 points and six rebounds while junior Nick Maiella scored nine points, with three three-pointers.
Garret Somero led the Orioles with 10 points and Malique Motuzas finished with nine. Hayden Ketola scored seven and Colson Seppala scored six.
The first half was tight, but Keene used a big third quarter to pull away and move to 1-0 on the season.
Conant falls to 5-2.
The Blackbirds visit Lebanon Friday at 6:30 p.m.
The Orioles next host Mascenic Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
ConVal boys beat Souhegan
AMHERST — Wyatt Davis led the way for the ConVal boys basketball team Wednesday, scoring a game-high 18 points in the Cougars’ 51-41 win over Souhegan in Amherst.
Christian Buffum recorded nine points with three three-pointers.
ConVal moves to 2-0 on the young season and next faces Souhegan again Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Peterborough.
Hinsdale falls to Mascenic
HINSDALE — Brayden Eastman hit three three-pointers on his way to 13 points in the Hinsdale boys basketball team’s 47-34 loss to Mascenic Wednesday in Hinsdale.
Jason Cowan scored 11 for the Pacers.
Hinsdale visits Mascenic Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Monadnock girls snap losing streak
NEWPORT — The Monadnock girls basketball team earned its first win of the season Wednesday, 62-21, against Newport.
Grace Furze led the way with 20 points and Mea Carroll-Clough was not far behind, with 18 of her own. Grace LeClair finished with nine points. Trista Faulkner scored seven points, Bree Lawrence had five and Quinn Underwood contributed with three.
Lawrence and Emma Toscano led on the defensive end in the win.
“It was a good win, but we are still a long way from where we know we can be,” said head coach Rob Skrocki in a text after the game.
The Huskies next visit Keene, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Boys ice hockey
Keene boys fall to Lebanon in season opener
LEBANON — The Keene boys ice hockey team fell to Lebanon, 1-0, in its season opener Wednesday.
Keene senior Taylor Panek recorded 18 saves in net.
Seniors Ethan Russell and Zach Mooers, along with linemate freshman Noah Parrelli were “flying around the ice” as the Blackbirds’ top line, but couldn’t seem to find the back of the net, said Keene head coach Chris McIntosh, who described the loss as “just one of those games.”
He said the team hit the crossbar five or six times and “did everything but score.”
It was 1-0 for a majority of the game, but Lebanon scored late to take the three-goal victory.
Keene will hit the ice again Thursday Feb. 4 against Monadnock at 3 p.m. at Keene Ice.
Girls ice hockey
Keene girls beat Bedford to kick off the season
The Keene girls hockey team beat Bedford, 1-0, Wednesday at Keene Ice to start its season.
Claire Stroshine scored two goals while Camille Chamberlain netted another.
Maddie Iadzinski recorded 25 saves in net.
The Blackbirds travel to Dover Thursday Feb. 4 to face a combined team of St. Thomas Aquinas and Dover at 5 p.m.
Wrestling
Keene cruises to win over Manchester Central
In the Blackbirds’ first home dual meet of the season, Keene defeated Manchester Central Wednesday in dominant fashion, 58-12.
Returning state champion, junior Austin Morris won both of his matches by fall.
Senior Riley Stetson earned the major decision.
The Blackbirds next travel to Salem on Saturday for a dudal meet at 11 a.m.
Nordic Ski
Keene teams finish second in opening meet
DUBLIN — Both Keene’s boys and girls Nordic ski teams finished second in a five-team meet Wednesday at the Dublin Nordic Center.
Concord, a Division 1 powerhouse, finished first in both the boys and girls races.
Monadnock’s Anna Bentley finished 3rd in the girls race in 21:23. Conval’s Eva Calcutt was 4th in 23:57. Keene’s Reagan Hoy rounded out the top five in 24:55. Keene’s Sophie Dean, Ella Hoy, Natalie Dean, and Beckley Wooster finished in 11th, 19th, 23rd, and 27th.
In the boys race, Keene then finished the 3rd-, 4th- and 5th-place skiers with Jonathan Hills (18:41), Zazo French (20:35) and Dean Truesdell (20:35). Keene’s John Walton finished 19th and Donovan Carlson at 22nd.
Keene’s next race is Wednesday in Lebanon with Hanover and ConVal.