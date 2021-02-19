Girls Hockey
Keene 2, Manchester Central 0
MANCHESTER — In the second of back-to-back games for the Keene High girls hockey team, the Blackbirds beat Manchester Central, 2-0, in Manchester Thursday.
Claire Stroshine and Nelly Tattersall scored for Keene, with Camille Chamberlain assisting on both goals.
Maddie Ladzinski pitched her second shutout in as many days.
The Blackbirds next play ConVal Saturday at Keene Ice at 4:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Fall Mountain 48, Lebanon 38
LANGDON — The Fall Mountain girls basketball team handed Lebanon, the reigning Division 2 co-champions, its first loss of the season, 48-38, Thursday in Langdon.
Sophie Bardis led the way with a team-high 12 points and was “brilliant on both ends,” said Fall Mountain head coach Matt Baird-Torney in an email.
Makenna Grillone and Avery Stewart each added 10.
Stewart and Shea Pickering, who finished with four points, both made timely baskets in the third to squelch any momentum that Lebanon gained.
Erin Brady (three points) and Sydney McAllister (four points) were key defensive players in what Baird-Torney called the team’s “strongest defensive performance of the year.”
The Wildcats made five of their last six free throws down the stretch to ice the game.
Fall Mountain has one final home-and-home series of the regular season, starting on Tuesday when the girls visit Stevens at 5 p.m. Then they host Stevens on Friday at 5 p.m. for the regular season finale.