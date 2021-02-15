Nordic Ski
Keene Nordic finishes second in four-team meet
DUBLIN — Keene’s Nordic ski teams finished second to Lebanon in a four-school meet hosted by ConVal at the Dublin School Nordic Center on Saturday.
In a tight race Keene’s Jonathan Hills finished second with Dean Truesdell finishing 6th. John Walton (19th) and Donovan Carlson (28th) rounded out Keene’s scoring skiers.
In the girls race Monadnock’s Anna Bentley finished second with ConVal’s Eva Calcutt finishing 8th. Keene’s Reagan Hoy led Keene in 12th place with Ella Hoy (15th), Sophie Dean (18th), and Beckley Wooster (23rd) scoring for the Blackbirds.
In their final race of the regular season Keene hosts ConVal, Winnacunnet, Hanover, and Manchester on Wednesday at the Dublin Nordic Center.
Bowling
Keene bowling continues strong season
CLAREMONT — The Keene High bowling team (2-0) continued its winning ways Saturday against Stevens High School and Hillsborough-Deering in Claremont.
Both last week and this week the group used the opening two games to adjust to the lanes, communicate its findings and build to a strong collective finish.
This week’s adjustments were made in the lineup for the playoff bakers series against Hillsborough-Deering and then Stevens. The outcome remained much the same with two consecutive wins against Hillsborough-Deering. Every member of the team contributed to the victories.
Against Stevens, the starting five fought for the first victory and won with a very solid 234. As the lane pattern shifted the group put in a solid 210 to seal the win.
This marked the fourth consecutive 200+ finals baker performance.