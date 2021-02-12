Boys basketball
Keene hybrid basketball team beats Hinsdale
A Keene boys basketball team made up of half varsity, half JV players beat Division 4 Hinsdale on Thursday, 70-59, in Keene.
The game was tied at 27 at the half, but a strong third quarter from Keene put the Blackbirds over the edge.
Noah Pangelinan led the Pacers with 18 points. Arth Patel and Alex Shaink each had 11. Brayden Eastman scored 10.
The teams meet again Friday at 5:30 p.m. in Hinsdale.
ConVal boys fall to Pelham in hoops action
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal boys basketball team fell to Pelham on Thursday, 51-38, for its second loss against the Pythons this week.
It was a close game most of the way, and the Cougars continue to show improvement game-by-game.
They next host Hollis-Brookline on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Fall Mountain girls pick up win over Mascoma
CANAAN — The Fall Mountain girls basketball team earned a 64-31 victory over Mascoma Valley on Thursday in Canaan.
It was a one-point game after the first quarter, but the Wildcats pulled away in the second quarter using an aggressive full-court press that led to easy buckets.
A big third quarter extended Fall Mountain’s lead.
Avery Stewart led all scorers with 26 points. Shea Pickering and Makenna Grillone each scored 12. Erin Brady had nine.
Fall Mountain hosts Mascoma Valley on Friday at 7 p.m. in the rematch.