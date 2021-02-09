Boys Hockey
Keene High boys beat Manchester Central
MANCHESTER — After being shut out in its first game of the season, the Keene High boys hockey team has combined for 22 goals in its last three games. That includes a 10-3 win over Manchester Central Monday in Manchester.
Freshman Noah Parrelli recorded his first career hat trick, with three goals on in the win. Junior Robbie Nowill scored twice and recored an assist.
Seniors Zach Mooers, Ethan Russell and Peter Haas each recorded a goal as well. Mooers and Haas had two assists and Russell had one.
Sophomores Leo Ballaro and Jonah Murphy added goals of their own and Ballaro recorded an assist.
Classmate Joel Beard also had an assist.
Senior Taylor Panek earned with win in net, making 19 saves.
The Blackbirds (3-1) outshot Manchester Central 56-22.
Up next, Keene hosts Manchester Memorial on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball
ConVal boys fall to Pelham
PELHAM — The ConVal boys basketball team lost to Pelham, 57-33, on Tuesday in Pelham.
The Cougars move to 3-1 on the season.
“We weren’t ready to compete tonight. Great opportunity against a good opponent and we didn’t take advantage of it. Got knocked down, but will look to bounce back when we see them again in 3 days,” said a post on the ConVal boys basketball Twitter page.
The rematch against Pelham is set for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Peterborough.
Gymnastics
Keene falls to Goffstown, shows improvement
GOFFSTOWN — Keene High gymnastics team traveled to Goffstown on Monday to compete in its second meet in three days. Goffstown won 125.9-112.85.
In the All-Around, senior Sarah Feld placed second with a score of 29.05 and classmate Kaitlin Faulkner placed third with a score of 28.9.
Heather Gonyea, from Conant, placed fourth with a score of 26.65.
On vault Faulkner and Feld tied for fourth with a score of 7.5, and on beam Faulkner placed second with a score of 7.9.
Junior Ava Pelkey placed third on beam with a score of 7.8, and Feld placed fourth with a score of 7.7.
This was the team’s last meet of the regular season. The NHIAA State Gymnastics Meet will be held at A2 Gymnastics in Salem on Sunday, Feb. 14.