Girls Basketball
Keene girls put up a fight, but fall again to Conant
JAFFREY — The Keene girls basketball team fell to Conant on Saturday, 54-37, in Jaffrey.
Keene (0-3) is still working out some kinks, but showed improvement and “are coming along stronger,” Keene head coach Stacey Massiah said in an email.
Elyza Mitchell led the Blackbirds with 11 points and eight rebounds. Kaitlyn Lemnah added 10 points and 12 rebounds. Kirsten Farhm and Ivy Keating each had five points.
Marin Shaffer recorded seven rebounds.
Conant (7-0) had four girls score in double figures in the win. Brynn Rautiola led all scorers with 13 points. Elizabeth Gonyea scored 11 and Teagan Kirby and Mylie Aho each scored 10. Emma Tenters finished with eight points.
Next up for Keene is a matchup with Monadnock on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Swanzey.
Conant next visits Mascenic on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Hinsdale finishes strong, but falls to Mascenic
NEW IPSWICH — The Hinsdale boys basketball team fell to Mascenic on Saturday, 62-38, in New Ipswitch.
Brayden Eastman led the Pacers with 16 points. Arth Patel had nine and Aiden Davis scored eight.
Mascenic pull away early and held a strong lead through three quarters. The Pacers finished strong in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to record the victory.
Hinsdale next hosts Wilton on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Keene juniors step up, Blackbirds fall to Salem
SALEM — The Keene High wrestling team fell to 1-1 on Saturday after a 66-12 loss to Salem High School in Salem.
Juniors Austin Morris and Jacob Hutchins both recorded wins by fall in the dual meet.
Keene hosts Windham next Saturday at 11 a.m.
Alpine Skiing
Keene girls win, boys place fourth, at Pats Peak
HENNIKER — The Keene High girls alpine ski team placed first with 384 points and the boys placed fourth with 350 points in a four-team dual at Pats Peak on Thursday.
The girls were led by Emma Rose Greenwood (1st place, 1:07.93), Fallon Smith (4th place, 1:13.20), Ava Vitters (6th place, 1:13.90) and Jess Aug (9th place, 1:15.35). Izzy Wright (18th place, 1:20.18) and Ava Wright (42nd place, 1:53.29) also finished for the Blackbirds.
The boys were led by Jack Lyons (2nd place, 1:06.87), Luke Petrovich (15th place, 1:17.13), Kari Trotter (16th place, 1:17.34), and Nick Tonderys (33rd place, 2:05.14). Nick Dumond (34th place, 2:11.85).
Bowling
Keene High starts season with a win
The Keene High bowling team kicked off its season with a win against Hillsborough Deering and Stevens on Saturday at Yankee Lanes in Keene.
Seniors Bradyley Baybutt and Gabe Wunschel, along with juniors Dom Carbonaro and Zach Coll as well as freshman Parker LeClair turned in a 224 and 248 to close out the match.