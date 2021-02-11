Girls hockey
Keene High girls take down Manchester Central
The Keene High girls hockey team defeated Manchester Central, 4-1, on Wednesday night at Keene Ice.
Camden Ladzinski recorded the hat trick with three goals and Camille Chamberlain had one.
Claire Stroshine, Alix Dumont and Molly Raffensberger each had an assist.
The girls visit Lebanon on Friday at 8:40 p.m.
Girls basketball
Everyone contributes as Conant girls win again
NEW IPSWICH — The Conant girls basketball beat Mascenic, 72-27, on Wednesday in New Ipswich.
Every girl on the roster scored in the win.
Emma Tenters led the Orioles (8-0) with 20 points. Elizabeth Gonyea finished with 14.
Teagan Kirby scored nine and Kendall Chamberlain contributed with eight points.
Conant hosts Mascenic in a rematch on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Nordic ski
Keene boys and girls Nordic skiing place second
MERIDEN — The Keene boys and girls Nordic skiing teams finished second to Lebanon at the Plainfield Elementary School trails in Meriden, NH.
Jonathan Hills was Keene’s top finisher in Wednesday’s meet, finishinf 3rd, with Dean Truesdell (6th) and Zazo French (7th) also finishing in the top 10.
On the girls side ConVal’s Eva Calcutt was 6th with Keene’s Sophie Dean (12th) and Reagan Hoy (13th) just outside the top 10.
Westmoreland’s Alexis Hills finished 3rd in the middle school race.