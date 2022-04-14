Monadnock baseball starts title defense with shutout
SWANZEY — The Monadnock baseball team picked up right where it left off last season, shutting out Kearsarge, 14-0, in five innings without allowing a hit.
Connor Brannon went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run. Kevin Putnam was also 3-for-3 at the plate and pitched two innings while striking out four batters. Cam Olivo pitched two innings in relief, striking out six batters, and Kaden Smith pitched a 1-2-3 fifth with two strikeouts.
Monadnock (1-0) visits Conant Friday at 4 p.m.
Mistakes bite Conant baseball team in loss to Campbell
LITCHFIELD — The Conant High School baseball team gave up seven unearned runs and struck out 12 times in a 10-1 loss to Campbell Wednesday in Litchfield.
Lane LeClair pitched three innings and gave up five runs (none earned) while striking out five batters. Luke Lambert went 2-for-3 at the plate, scoring the Orioles’ only run.
Conant (0-2) hosts Monadnock Friday at 4 p.m.
Fall Mountain baseball team shuts out Mascoma Valley
LANGDON — Junior Mitch Cormier pitched a complete game shutout while striking out 13 batters as the Fall Mountain baseball team beat Mascoma Valley, 8-0, Wednesday in Langdon.
The Wildcats scored four runs in the fifth inning.
Senior Dominic Van Laere-Nutting went 3-for-4 at the plate. Jager Klema and Carmine Sweeney also had hits for the Wildcats.
Fall Mountain (2-0) visits Newport on Monday at 4 p.m.
ConVal High baseball team cruises to win over Plymouth
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal High School baseball team shut out Plymouth, 13-0, in five innings on Wednesday in Peterborough.
Eric Stapelfeld pitched all five shutout innings, giving up two hits and striking out 11 batters. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and three RBIs.
Joe Gutwein went 2-for-2 with two RBIs in the leadoff spot. He hit a double and a triple and walked twice.
As a team, the Cougars had 11 hits.
Hinsdale High School baseball team loses on a walk-off
FARMINGTON — The Hinsdale High School baseball team lost to Farmington, 3-2, on a walk-off sacrifice fly on Wednesday in Farmington.
Brayden Eastman pitched 6.1 innings, giving up two hits and five walks. He struck out 11 batters.
Andrew Lindsell went 2-for-2 at the plate with two doubles.
Hinsdale (0-2) hosts Concord Christian Friday at 4 p.m.
Keene softball falls in season opener to Winnacunnet
HAMPTON — The Keene softball team lost its season opener to Winnacunnet, 8-4, Wednesday in Hampton.
Keene jumped out to an early lead, scoring two runs in the first inning on three hits and a walk, but stranded two runners. But the lead was short lived as Winnacunnet scored five runs (two earned) in the bottom of the inning on three hits, two walks and an error. The Warriors added another run in the second and two more in the fifth to take a commanding 8-2 lead. Keene tried to come back in the top of the seventh, plating two runs on a hit batsman, a walk and one hit.
The Blackbirds were led offensively by Sydney Maclean who went 3-for-4 at the plate with a run scored and an RBI.
On the mound, starter Makenzie Neese went five innings giving up eight runs (five earned) on eight hits. She finished with four strikeouts and three walks. Cassidy Dunham pitched a scoreless sixth inning.
Keene (0-1) hosts Manchester Central-Memorial Friday at Foster Field.
ConVal softball dominates Plymouth in five innings
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal softball team beat Plymouth, 22-0, in five innings Wednesday in Peterborough.
Junior pitcher Lily Mandel was on fire in the first inning, striking out the top of Plymouth’s line-up before the Cougars went on the attack and scored 13 runs in the bottom half of the first with all nine players scoring at least one run.
Mandel continued to pitch well facing 15 batters over four innings, allowing just two hits, one walk and striking out eight.
Junior Kendall Sullivan came on to close the game and pitch the fifth, facing four batters with two strikeouts.
The Cougars offense was led by Samantha Henderson who went 3-for-4 with four runs and three RBIs, and Morgan Bemont, who went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs and seven RBIs.
Sullivan was 3-for-6 with two singles, a double, and four RBIs and Avery Moore scored four runs on three walks and a single.
ConVal (1-0) travels to Laconia Friday.
Behind Cote's no-hitter, Fall Mountain softball crushes Mascoma
LANGDON — Kendal Cote threw a no-hitter as the Fall Mountain softball team beat Mascoma Valley, 22-0, in five innings Wednesday in Langdon.
Cote also had two three-run homeruns and seven RBIs on the day.
Melodee Chambers added three hits including a double and three RBIs. Aly Lantz had two hits.
The Wildcats (1-1) visit Newport on Monday.
Hinsdale High School softball dominates Farmington
FARMINGTON — The Hinsdale softball team beat Farmington, 25-7, in five innings Wednesday in Farmington.
Sarah Miller pitched all five innings for the Pacers.
Hinsdale (1-1) hosts Wilton on Monday at 4 p.m.
Monadnock boys tennis team falls to Interlakes
SWANZEY — The Monadnock boys tennis team lost to Interlakes, 5-4, Wednesday in Swanzey.
Isaiah Nelson and Jed Nelson both won their singles matches.
In doubles, the team of Ian Castagna and Trenton Wise and a second doubles team of Isaiah and Jed Nelson each won for the Huskies.
Monadnock girls tennis team falls to Conant
JAFFREY — The Monadnock girls tennis team lost to Conant, 5-4, Wednesday in Jaffrey.
Bridget VanValzah and Lenina Ayala won their singles matches.
VanValzah and Aderyn Daughtery then paired up to win their doubles match. Conant forfeited No. 3 doubles due to illness.
ConVal tennis earns first victory
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal tennis team picked up its first win of the season Wednesday, a 6-3 win over Hollis-Brookline in Peterborough.
Fletcher Maggs, Wyatt Burbank, Zach Burgess and Jake Daniels all picked up singles wins. Jaimini Viles and Burbank teamed up for a win at No. 2 doubles and Burgess and Daniels won at No. 3 doubles.
ConVal (1-2) hosts Portsmouth Friday and travels to the defending Division II champions in Lebanon Monday.
Other Scores
Softball: Campbell 1, Conant 0