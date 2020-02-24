The first wave of high school postseason basketball tournaments starts this week, with the Division III and IV girls tipping off in preliminary-round play.
The action begins Monday night in Hinsdale, as the Pacers girls’ basketball team will host Moultonborough at 7. Hinsdale just missed out on a first-round bye, finishing third in Division IV, while the top two teams (Colebrook and Woodsville) advance straight into the quarterfinals.
Hinsdale is seeded third at 16-2 and No. 14 Moultonborough makes the long trip to the southwestern corner of the state with a 7-11 mark. Colebrook finished the season undefeated at 18-0 and Woodsville was 17-1. The quarterfinals will be played Thursday at the home of the higher seeds.
The Division III girls’ basketball pairings will be released Monday, with Conant High and Fall Mountain Regional among the top seeds. The Orioles finished 18-0 and will get the No. 1 seed, while Fall Mountain, Newfound and Hopkinton were all 15-3. Conant beat both Fall Mountain and Hopkinton twice this season.
First-round games will be played Wednesday at the home of the higher seeds.