Monadnock Last year: Boys: 8th Division III; Girls: 5th Division III, 17th Meet of Champions
Coach: Clint Joslyn
Key departures: None
Top returning runners: Boys: Tyler Hebert, Harry Ryan, Donovan Lombara; Girls: Delaney Swanson, Sadie Lorenz, Sydney Eccleston, Lillia Churichilla
Top newcomers: Girls: Anna Bentley, Coral Dubriske
First meet: Saturday, 9 a.m., vs. Hinsdale
Coach’s summary: Boys: “We are continuing our rebuilding process of the last couple years and again this year we have no seniors on the boys’ team. newhampshirecrosscountry.com has Tyler Hebert picked as a top contender for a top-three spot in our division, along with help from Harry Ryan. Our boys’ team is picked as a long shot but competitive top team in DIII. We probably will be battling for a top-five, maybe top-three berth this year.” Girls: “The lady Huskies are also looking to battle for a top-five berth and the coveted Meet of Champions again this year.”
Keene
Last year: Boys: 2nd Division I, 4th Meet of Champions, 8th New England; Girls: 8th Division I
Coach: Boys: David Goldsmith (37th season); Girls: Bill Derry (20th)
Key departures: Boys: Aidan Kindopp, Wyatt Ferrando; Girls: None
Top returning runners: Boys: Jake Velazquez, Torin Kindopp, Nico Ramirez, Sergio Sartini; Girls: Mikayla Randall, Amelia Opsahl, Hannah Shepard, Mia Brown
Top newcomers: Boys: Jonathan Hills, Silas Johnson; Girls: Reagan Hoy
First meet: Boys: Tuesday, 4 p.m., at Manchester Memorial; Girls: Thursday, 4 p.m., Cofrin Classic, at NHTI
Conant
Last year: Boys: 10th Division III; Girls: 13th Division III
Coach: Bill Edson (2nd season)
Key departures: Boys: Josh Barnwell; Girls: Isabella Mormando
Top returning runners: Boys: Chris Taylor, Trevor Pierce, Matthew Bernier, Ethan Weinhold, John Mormando; Girls: Eva Shirey, Bailey Despres
Top newcomers: Girls: Kylie Aho, Lainey Holombo, Laurel Bennett, Gianna Sangermano
First meet: Tuesday, 3:30 p.m., Sanborn Invitational
Coach’s summary: Boys: “The Conant boys’ cross country team will prove to be quite competitive this year, returning six of their top seven from last season. Following his inaugural season at Conant last year, Coach Bill Edson will enter his 27th year coaching this season. He has turned around a mediocre Conant program in short order, so look for the Orioles runners to turn some heads this Fall.” Girls: “Despite losing senior icon Isabella Mormando (now serving in the US Air Force), the Conant girls are reloading. Returning four of their five runners from last season, combined with their incoming young talent, their team has more than doubled in size, so don’t be surprised if the Conant young women runners are the talk of DIII girls’ cross country this Fall as one of the most improved programs.”
ConVal
Last year: Boys: 5th Division II, 13th Meet of Champions; Girls: 2nd Division II, 3rd Meet of Champions, 9th New England
Coach: Lance Flamino (5th season), Mary Goldthwaite-Gagne (5th season)
Key departures: Boys: Evan Coyne, Max Boisvert; Girls: Clare Veverka, Rachel Hurley, Schuyler Michalak, Sarah Newell, Molly Janoch
Top returning runners: Boys: Harrison Kim, August Kotula; Girls: Reagan Riffle, Marina McMahon
Top newcomers: Boys: Ian Post, Nicholas Drummond, Christopher Robins; Girls: Makenna Proctor, Avery Beard
First meet: Tuesday, 3:30 p.m., Sanborn Invitational
Coach’s summary: Boys: “In 2018, the boys’ team snapped a decade-long drought by qualifying for the Meet of Champions. The boys face stiff competition in DII, but will look to qualify once again.” Girls: “With the top five from 2018 graduating and only two returning athletes, this will be a rebuilding year in the truest sense. Veterans Marina McMahon and Reagan Riffle are prepared to lead a new squad and are looking forward to a season of growth.”