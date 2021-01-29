ConVal boys cruise past Milford
MILFORD — After finally getting the green light to compete, the ConVal boys basketball team cruised to a 64-45 win over Milford Friday.
Senior Wyatt Davis scored a game-high 23 points for the Cougars (1-0) and classmate Isaiah Michaels contributed a double-double (19 points, 11 rebounds).
Next Tuesday, the Cougars take on Souhegan High School at 6:30 p.m. in Amherst.
Conant girls down Monadnock again
JAFFREY — The Conant girls basketball team took care of business Friday, beating Monadnock 56-26 to stay undefeated.
Emma Tenters scored a game-high 19 points in the win. Elizabeth Gonyea added 11, Brynn Rautiola scored 10 and Mylie Aho finished with seven.
For the Huskies, Grace LeClair led the way with seven points, while Grace Furze and Regan Kidney each scored six points.
The Orioles sprung out to a 29-6 halftime lead, and never looked back after that.
Conant (5-0) next visits Division 1 Keene High Monday at 6 p.m.
Monadnock (0-3) travels to Newport to face Newport High School at 6:30 p.m.
Fall Mountain girls lose to Hanover
HANOVER — The Fall Mountain girls basketball team lost to Division 2 Hanover, 67-41, Friday in Hanover.
Sophie Bardis led the Wildcats with 16 points and Makenna Grillone finished with 12.
Fall Mountain (2-2) kept it close early, but a big run for Hanover in the second quarter put them ahead 30-16 at the break.
The Wildcats next visit Sunapee High School Monday at 5 p.m. Fall Mountain has already beaten Sunapee twice this season.
Hinsdale girls take down Mascenic
HINSDALE — For the second time this week, the Hinsdale girls basketball team took down Mascenic, this time by a score of 63-40 Friday in Hinsdale.
Senior Angelina Nadolillo scored a game-high 21 points for the Pacers (3-2). Junior Megan Roberts scored 11 points and freshman Brooke Pagach added nine points.
The teams meet again next week. First on Tuesday at 5:30 in Hinsdale, then again Friday at 6 p.m. at Mascenic.