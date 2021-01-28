JAFFREY — The Conant boys basketball team continues to roll, taking down Monadnock on Wednesday, 47-36, in Jaffrey.
The much-anticipated matchup between two Division 3 powerhouses lived up to expectations early on, with the Orioles holding on to a slim 12-11 lead at halftime.
But after the break, Conant’s Colson Seppala caught the hot hand, scoring 17 of his 24 total points in the second half.
Seppala also finished with 12 rebounds.
Garret Somero scored 7 of his 8 points in the second half, while Hayden Ketola finished with 7 points on the night.
As a team, Conant (5-0) scored 22 points in the third quarter and 13 in the fourth, exceeding their offensive production in the entire first half during each of the last two frames.
This was the Huskies’ first game since their opener against Hinsdale on Jan. 13. Monadnock’s athletics were paused for the last two weeks because of COVID protocols.
Nate Doyle led the Huskies (1-1) with 10 points on the night. Tyler Hebert and Carson Shanks each added 7 points and Kevin Putnam finished with 6 points.
The teams meet again on Friday, this time in Swanzey, at 5:30 p.m.