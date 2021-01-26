Hinsdale girls take down Mascenic
NEW IPSWITCH — On a night that the Hinsdale girls basketball team was originally scheduled to play Keene High School, the Pacers instead took on Mascenic Regional High School, downing the Vikings, 57-26, on Tuesday in New Ipswich.
Senior Delaney Wilcox led the way for Hinsdale, scoring 16 points in the drubbing. Classmate Angelina Nardolillo scored 13.
Senior Olivia Pangelinan contributed with eight points.
Hinsdale moves to 2-2 on the season with the victory.
The Pacers will next face the Vikings again, this time in Hinsdale, on Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m.
Fall Mountain boys lose to Hanover
HANOVER — The Fall Mountain boys basketball team fell to Division 2 Hanover Regional High School on Tuesday night, 70-21, in Hanover.
The Wildcats (0-3) host Hanover on Friday at 5 p.m. in a rematch.