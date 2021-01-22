Conant girls beat Hollis-Brookline on Reagan Depres’s buzzer beater
HOLLIS — Junior Reagan Depres played hero for the Conant girls basketball team Friday, hitting a game-winner at the buzzer to put the Orioles on top, 48-47, over Division 2 Hollis-Brookline.
“It was one of the funnest games I’ve been a part of,” said Conant head coach Brian Troy, the winner of two state championships.
The game-winner accounted for Depres’s only two points of the night, arguably the most important.
“I was so happy for her,” Troy said. “She’s a great kid and she deserved that moment.”
The Orioles were down seven with 1:20 to go before turning on the pressure down the home stretch.
“The girls just battled back,” Troy said. “They had so much heart, and they wore it on their sleeve. It was a great all-around team win.
“It just shows the character of the team we have,” he added.
Emma Tenters led the Orioles with 16 points and Elizabeth Gonyea finished with 13.
Brynn Rautiola had nine points and Mylie Aho finished with eight points.
Conant was scheduled to face Monadnock next week, but those games might not be played.
Fall Mountain girls down Sunapee for the second time this week
SUNAPEE — Junior Makenna Grillone led the Wildcats with 16 points in Friday’s 51-27 win over Sunapee, their second win over the Lakers this week.
Junior Avery Stewart had 15.
Senior Shea Pickering contributed with eight points and senior Erin Brady scored six.
The Wildcats next host Hanover on Tuesday at 5 p.m.