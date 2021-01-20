Conant boys stay undefeated, beat Hinsdale
JAFFERY — Hinsdale (0-1) took a quick lead over upper-division Conant, but it didn’t stick as the Orioles won 77-46 Tuesday night in Jaffery to move to 3-0 on the season.
Conant’s Colson Seppala led all scorers with 20 points and Manny Hodgson added 15.
Arth Patel led with way for the Pacers, scoring 17, while Noah Pangelinan and Brayden Eastman each chipped in with seven.
The teams meet again on Thursday in Hinsdale at 5:30 p.m.
Fall Mountain boys drop season hoops opener
SUNAPEE — The Fall Mountain boys basketball team (0-1) fell to Sunapee, 66-32, on Tuesday night at Sherburne Gymnasium in Sunapee.
Tristan Spencer and Hudson Willett both scored eight points in the loss. Tyler Leining and Foster Willett scored five.
It was a close first half, but Sunapee ran away with it after the third quarter.
The rematich is set for Friday at 5:30 p.m. in Langdon.
Fall Mountain girls cruise to season-opening win
LANGDON — The Fall Mountain girls basketball team started its season on the right foot, with a decisive 67-25 win over Sunapee Tuesday night at The Den.
The Wildcats got off to a quick start and ended with six three-pointers on the night and three girls scoring in double digits.
Junior Avery Stewart led all scorers with 18 points and senior Erin Brady scored 15. Senior Sophie Bardis scored 12 and junior Makenna Grillone scored eight.
The team is slated to play Sunapee again on Friday at 4 p.m. in Sunapee.