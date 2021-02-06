Boys basketball
Keene boys fall to Lebanon
LEBANON — The Keene High boys basketball team fell to Lebanon, 52-41, Friday in Lebanon.
Nick Maiella led the Blackbirds with 16 points. Isaiah Whitney had eight. Alex Charles finished with six points and eight rebounds and Isaiah Dunchus had six points.
Keene High next hosts Monadnock Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Monadnock cruises past Wilton again
WILTON — The Huskies boys basketball team cruised to its second victory against Wilton in as many days Friday, 62-22.
Jake Kidney finished with 17 points. Carson Shanks scored 10. Tyler Hebert had eight points. Kevin Putnam scored seven and Anthony Poanessa contributed with seven off the bench.
Monadnock next visits Keene Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Fall Mountain falls to Sunapee
SUNAPEE — In a rematch of the the Wildcats’ 34-point loss earlier in the season, the Fall Mountain boys basketball team took Sunapee down the wire in a 60-51 loss Friday night.
Tristan Spencer scored 15 for the Wildcats. Mitch Cormier added 12 points on four three-pointers and Dom Van Laerre-Nutting contributed with nine points and a strong defensive outing.
The Wildcats next host Mascoma Valley Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Hinsdale girls take down Mascenic once again
HINSDALE — The Hinsdale girls beat Mascenic Friday, 60-41, in Hinsdale.
Angelina Nardolillo scored 27 points and Delaney Wilcox added 17 in the fourth meeting this season between the two teams.
Hinsdale next visits Conant Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 5:30 p.m.
— Sentinel staff