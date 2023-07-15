After beginning Friday with eight golfers in the mix, the championship match for the 120th N.H. State Amateur has been set.
A first-time champion will be crowned on Saturday at Manchester Country Club in Bedford. Rob Henley (Lake Sunapee CC) and Jack Pepin (Atkinson Resort & CC) outlasted the remaining field through the quarterfinals and semifinals, each advancing to the 36-hole championship match for the first time.
Henley had to go through Jon Dyer (Nashua CC) and Evan Rollins (Laconia CC) on his way to the finals. In his quarterfinal match against Dyer, Henley got going on the back nine to come from down two holes. He won 10, 12, 14, 16 and 17 to win the match 3&1. Henley went on to face Rollins in the semifinals who had just took down the top seed, Mat Gover, in his previous match.
“I didn’t know anything about Evan”, stated Henley. “I was just trying to play like I did on the back nine.”
Henley never trailed in the semifinals, leading by three through 13 holes when weather forced an hour-long delay. Henley, last year’s co-medalist through stroke play, closed it out by winning the next two holes, defeating Rollins 5&3.
Pepin, who is on the golf team at Southern New Hampshire, had to work two of the toughest competitors in the field, Ryan Brown (Passaconaway CC) and two-time champ James Pleat (Nashua CC).
Pepin’s quarterfinal match with Brown was back and forth and came down to the 18th green.
His semifinal also came down to the final hole after Pleat rolled in an incredible par save on the 17th.
On the 18th, both golfers hit the green in two and each had a chance at a birdie. Pleat missed his putt which opened the door for Pepin to close it out, just the way he did against Brown. Pepin drained the birdie to advance.
Saturday’s championship match will begin at 7:30 a.m.
