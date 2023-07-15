It’s Dave Hastings’ first official day as acting head coach of the men’s basketball team at Keene State, and he’s already at work keeping things in order at Spaulding Gym.
First order of business? Keene State’s annual youth boys’ basketball summer camp, which is in the first of two week-long sessions.
He bounces around on Wednesday from helping with drills, assisting at the concessions counter, checking in with a youngster icing an injury in the hallway and giving one final reminder to his players working the camp to make sure they have their paperwork in with HR if they want to get paid.
There is not an indication of major shakeup inside the halls at Spaulding. Everything feels exactly in place.
Hastings promotion to acting head coach after seven seasons as an assistant and associate coach under Ryan Cain was an obvious fit after Cain announced he was leaving the school for the job at Johns Hopkins.
Cain considered Hastings a right-hand man since the pair joined forces in 2016. Hastings, now 60, provided Cain with a disciplined, veteran presence on the bench at the beginning of his coaching career.
The two shared many of the same visions for the basketball program at Keene State and hold the same lofty expectations for the Owls.
They both firmly believe in what Cain customarily coined a “player-driven program.”
“I think our values with how we wanted to run the program and build the program aligned identically,” said Cain. “Dave is as good a person as you’re going to meet in the business.”
What made Hastings such a slam dunk for taking the reins was continuity. He is a known face and voice for the Owls, who return most players from last season’s record-setting 28-win campaign.
But make no mistake, Hastings is not the same coach as Cain.
Hastings is from a different generation of coaches than Cain with a different background. Cain went to prep school in Shrewsbury, Mass., and played in college at WPI before going right into coaching. Hastings went from high school to the armed forces. In the U.S. Army, he was promoted from private to sergeant in 16 months and served four years in the 82nd Airborne Division before a career in the police force, where he retired as Chief of Police in Gill, Mass., in 2017.
Keene State players already know many of his do’s and don’ts.
“I feel like it’s not a huge change in the sense of I’ve got this connection with the entire team already,” said Hastings, sitting behind the desk that now is his. “There’s kind of a natural flow in what we did.”
“Everyone knows me. The guys would walk into this office and I’d be the guy that would say, ‘take your hat off,’ you know? And it wasn’t a joke. ... It’s simple things like that,” he continued. “I think they all know me and they all feel good about me. I don’t want to say they’ll love me or anything like that, but they all know where I’m from and what my background is and the things that I expect.”
Leading player support of Hastings is team captain Jeff Hunter, who is returning for a fifth season after an all-American campaign — one of two returning all-Americans along with Octavio Brito.
Hunter was perhaps the player closest with Cain and most affected by his departure.
“I look up to [coach Cain]. He’s helped me develop and become the person I am today,” said Hunter. “It’s never easy saying bye to someone that’s been your coach for four years. You plan to have that fifth year together and this opportunity arises. We talked about it ... I knew there was no way he could turn it down It was too good to be true. I’m excited for him. There’s plenty of opportunity down the line to reconnect.”
“It’s nice that we’re not going outside the program,” Hunter continued. “We have established something here. And this works for everybody, right? Everybody is going to have an opportunity to be better in every aspect of life. You know, team leadership is going to be better, guys are going to have a chance to develop more. And with coach Hastings stepping up, we know this has always been a goal for him so we’re really excited for him.”
So on the macro level, the changes are inconspicuous.
The biggest change? The chip on the Owls shoulder has only grown, as Hunter suspects some teams around the country might have knocked Keene State down a peg or two with Cain’s departure.
“At the end of the day,” said Hunter. “When it comes down to the core and the standard, nothing has changed. We’ve got our minds hammered down on exactly what it is we want to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.