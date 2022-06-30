BOSTON — Gary Gargan, a squash professional who lives in Harrisville, recently won two titles in the Massachusetts Squash Association’s annual tournament.
Gargan, 40, won a draw for players 35 and older and another for players 40 and older. His opponent in both finals, which were played on different days, was the same man — Sergio Alberich, an investments professional in Boston.
“We could have played just one match, but we decided to play home and away,” said Gargan, who chose as his home court Belmont Hill School outside of Boston, one of several prep schools where he coaches. The other final was played at the Equinox Club in downtown Boston.
The Massachusetts tournament is played over the course of several months on courts throughout the Commonwealth and draws as many as 400 players at many levels in men’s and women’s divisions.
Gargan’s two tournament wins earned him his first-ever titles in the Massachusetts tourney in which his best prior performance was a loss in a final.
Gargan is a 5.7 on the squash rating scale that rises to 7.5 for top world professionals. By comparison, most club players are rated in the 3.0-4.5 range. The quality of the matches at the different levels can be measured by how long individual matches can last. Gargan’s two finals matches (which he won 3-0 and 3-1) lasted 35 and 50 minutes; a typical match between two 3.5-rated players can run just 15 minutes due to shorter rallies.
Gargan, who lived one mile from a squash court while growing up in Zimbabwe, played for Zimbabwe national youth teams. He was a member of the Stellenbosch University varsity team in South Africa. He has coached varsity teams at prep schools in the United States and also at Dartmouth College. He’s currently assistant coach for the men’s and women’s teams at Tufts University.
He moved to the United States 16 years ago to marry a woman whom he had met at college in England. In Harrisville, he lives with his wife and three children.
In Keene, he’s the pro at the ASC&D Club, the oldest freestanding squash court in North America that’s still in use.
