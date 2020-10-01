In a four-team meet on Tuesday, the Hanover High School girls barely edged out the Keene High Blackbirds, 26 to 29, in a spirited 5K held at Keene High School.
Finishing third was Conant High School (78 pts.), followed by Hinsdale (no score). The crisp weather made for perfect conditions for racing, and the KHS girls did not disappoint, with nine out of 14 girls posting their best times for the season.
After leading for much of the race, sophomore Reagan Hoy finished in second place overall and was the first finisher for Keene in 19:40. Hoy’s teammates were not far behind, as Amelia Opsahl finished in 19:54 (third place) and Hannah Shepard was fifth in 20:08.
After three races this season, Keene has had a different first-place finisher each time, revealing the depth and consistency of their top three runners. Finishing fourth for Keene in a true breakthrough race was Kelly Ranta, running 21:48. Sofia Guardiano, Abby Martin, and Lily Hansen all ran well, finishing fifth, sixth and seventh for Keene, respectively.