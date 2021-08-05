LACONIA — On Aug. 2-4, the 2021 Women’s State Amateur Golf Tournament was held at the Laconia Country Club.
Very fast greens and wet fairways made the difficult course even more of a challenge for all.
Local women golfers Hannah Drew of Keene and Bretwood Golf Course and Kaylee Lintner of Walpole and Hooper Golf Course competed in this event of 56 entries.
Monday’s qualifying results placed them both in the highest division Championship category of the top 28 women golfers. With a three day total score of 239, Drew finished in sixth place. Lintner finished in 28th place with a score of 283.
Lauren Thibodeau won the event with a total score of 208 (-8).
Drew be competing in her third season on the University of Hartford women’s golf team this fall. Drew is a rising junior.
Lintner will be at DII Franklin Pierce University this fall as an incoming freshman and plans to join their women’s golf team.