If Peter Haas has learned anything over the past year, most important among those lessons is to have patience and to trust the process. But the process, he’s finding out, is not always a straightforward path.
Being back on the rubber after 15 months away from pitching as he recovered from Tommy John surgery, Haas is irked by coming off the mound feeling as though he left work out there for others to clean up.
Giving up the ball when he feels like he has more to contribute is a new test for the 6-foot right hander. But it’s all a part of the long mental and physical journey pitchers go through on the road back from a common, yet major surgery in the sport.
Haas, a Hancock native and Keene High alum who now pitches at Stonehill, has been fortunate to be able to pitch his first competitive innings back in the game for the SwampBats in the most familiar of confines at Alumni Field — where he starred on the mound for head coach Dan Moylan and the Blackbirds. But his appearances are limited to 20 to 40 pitches. Usually, that means no more than an inning of work.
The 20-year-old has made four appearances for the SwampBats this summer, pitching into the second inning just once. He debuted on July 7 against Vermont, allowing just one walk in his one inning.
On Wednesday, Haas didn’t make it out of the first inning after hitting a batter, walking two and giving up a base hit. He mixed in a strikeout, but departed with the bases loaded.
Haas worked ahead in the count on each of the first four batters he faced Wednesday, going ahead 0-2 on the first three. His toe-tap delivery was producing a fastball that filled the zone at 87-90 miles per hour. But the righty couldn’t get the swings and misses with his slider to put hitters away.
It’s something that, had he not been working with a limited magazine, he perhaps could have worked through himself during a regular start.
“I didn’t pitch as well as I wanted, but I didn’t pitch as badly as it looked on paper,” said Haas on Thursday during a chat in the first base grandstand at Alumni. “I thought I felt great. It’s just that mental piece of being frustrated because there’s so many people that helped me get to where I am and there’s so many steps in this process.”
“To just go out and not perform the way you want to,” he added. “And not be able to help the team in the way you want to, that’s the frustrating part to it.”
It’s that commitment to contributing that pushed Haas through the pain that arose early in the spring during a stellar freshman season at Stonehill in 2022.
He was Northeast-10 Rookie of the Week three times and also earned NE-10 Pitcher of the Week honors. He finished the season 3-3 with a 2.51 ERA and averaged 10.47 strikeouts per nine innings while walking just nine batters in 43 innings.
He pitched the entire spring with pain.
“I just worked through it until I couldn’t anymore,” said Haas.
An MRI revealed that his UCL in his elbow was torn in three places. He underwent surgery on May 5, 2022, done by Dr. Luke S. Oh at Brigham and Women’s in Massachusetts. Oh is known for serving as team physician for Boston pro teams such as the Red Sox, Patriots and Bruins.
“I was trying to stick it out,” said Haas. “For myself and also for the rest of the guys on the team.”
It’s a dedication to taking the ball that SwampBats manager Shaun McKenna also has recognized within Haas.
“Pete is definitely a special kid. I know he wants to throw more. He says his arm feels great but we have to stick the plan and respect what his college coaches want,” said McKenna. “You have to respect the process. It’s a long road and major, major surgery. You don’t want to falter anything that you have worked that hard for. And he’s worked his butt off for sure.”
The 15-month shutdown was the longest injury-induced absence Haas had gone through in sports. He had never had surgery before. Besides losing his junior year at Keene High due to the Covid-19 shutdown, he had never gone this long without the game before.
In four years, Haas has barely made it through two seasons of baseball.
He remained on campus for rehab and attended Stonehill home games this past spring. But he did not travel for most road trips with the team, which made the jump up to Division I this past spring. With the program going through such formative changes, it weighed on Haas to not play a bigger part in the inaugural season at the next level.
“It was definitely hard for me mentally,” said Haas. “I knew I was going to make it back here, but it was a long time without baseball.”
Haas was an injury redshirt, meaning he still has three years of eligibility left.
“I just want to get back to being a good leader,” he added. “It’ll be my third year there. So being a good leader and then working hard enough to take over a big role again in the rotation or in the bullpen, whatever they think is best for me.”
“I just want to help the team be successful in anyway that’s possible. ... There were a lot of really hard times in the spring where I just felt like I wasn’t a part of the team in some ways. I wished I could help the team in a lot of ways that I couldn’t. You don’t have much of a voice in the locker room because you’re off the field.”
Haas’ long journey back has been mostly without hiccups, though his initial date to begin throwing was pushed back eight weeks from four months to six months as a precaution.
He remembers the first day he threw from from 45 feet in October and the first time he got back on the mound, just hoping that it wouldn’t hurt. It didn’t. And Haas said the biggest noticeable change is how much less sore he is now the day after throwing than before his surgery.
Haas is expected to get at least one more outing and potentially two in the final week before the SwampBats wrap up their season.
“I’m at the point now where I’m 100-percent healthy,” said Haas. “But mentally, I’m still creeping closer and closer everyday, but I’m not fully there yet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.