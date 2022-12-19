SWANZEY — The Monadnock boys basketball team hung with Campbell up until the second quarter, then the Cougars showed why they are one of the preseason favorites in Division III, taking down the inexperienced Huskies, 65-46, Monday night at Paul Breckell Gymnasium in Swanzey.
After taking an 8-6 lead with about two minutes to play in the first quarter, Monadnock let Campbell take control of the game from there on out — including allowing 24 points in the second quarter and 20 points in the third.
Turnovers were the Achilles’ heel for the Huskies — all 26 of them — and Campbell took advantage of the extra possessions, especially in those middle frames.
“Tonight was turnovers,” said Monadnock head coach Jim Hill. “Turnovers killed us. … We have to work on simple, fundamental ball fakes. Don’t panic when there’s pressure. Don’t try to do too much.”
On the flip side, Campbell only turned the ball over 10 times.
Campbell pulled ahead 37-17 by halftime as junior Austin McHugh took control of the game for the Cougars. McHugh finished with a team-high 20 points and had 12 in the second quarter. While McHugh was gliding to the basket during that quarter, Monadnock was trudging to the mud and went to the locker room down by 20 points.
“It was a good first quarter, first four or five minutes,” Hill said. “Then we turned the ball over too much and we got a little selfish.”
Much of that trudging had to do with Campbell’s tough 2-3 zone defense, which took away many looks under the basket and forced turnovers consistently. Instead of shooting down low, Monadnock was forced to take shots from outside. Monadnock shot 1-for-9 from beyond the arc. The Huskies shot 16-for-39 from the floor (41 percent).
Meanwhile, Campbell shot 28-for-60 (46.6 percent), including 3-for-17 from three-point range. McHugh himself shot 9-for-12 from the floor, taking many uncontested shots throughout the night.
“Defensively, we’ve got a lot to work on,” Hill said. “We’re not keeping our guy in front of us, we’re not helping.”
Senior Evan Dumaine — a first-year varsity player from Pennsylvania — was again the Huskies’ leading scorer with 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting. He scored 12 points in the fourth quarter as he finally found room under the basket.
“My shots just started falling and I started playing more aggressive,” Dumaine said. “Backed away from the three-point line and started going in more. … Going in the paint usually helps out a lot.”
Senior Gabe Hill added eight points for Monadnock. Outside of just the scoring, Hill provided some stability to an offense that at times could look a bit out of control. He was selective with his shots — hitting two of the four that he took from the floor — and hit his free throws when called upon (4-for-4). Sprinkle in some rebounds, and, overall, it was a solid day for the veteran senior.
“When he gets the ball, he’s going to make a good decision,” said Coach Hill, Gabe’s dad.
Campbell sophomore Jack Breton scored 11 for Campbell, while senior Colton Martel and sophomore Jayshawn Hawkins finished with nine points apiece — many of which came in the second and third quarters.
The Cougars had a 32-point lead after the third quarter after more Monadnock turnovers directly led to Campbell points on the other end — four of five possessions in a row in the final minutes of the quarter. From there, both teams started putting in their reserves.
“We’re already moving on,” Coach Hill said. “The kids were keeping their heads up, that’s always a good sign. … It’s easy to get negative, and then you have to take a step back and say, ‘Well, how helpful with that be at this point?’ ”
Monadnock (0-3) is still looking for its first win after three games against three top-ranked opponents in the division (Mascoma, Conant, Campbell). The Huskies travel to Hillsboro-Deering (0-1) Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
