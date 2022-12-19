20221220-SPT-Monadnockboys

Senior Evan Dumaine of the Monadnock boys basketball team defends during the Huskies' game against Campbell Monday in Swanzey.

 Christopher Detwiler / Sentinel Staff

SWANZEY — The Monadnock boys basketball team hung with Campbell up until the second quarter, then the Cougars showed why they are one of the preseason favorites in Division III, taking down the inexperienced Huskies, 65-46, Monday night at Paul Breckell Gymnasium in Swanzey.

Chris Detwiler can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1411, or cdetwiler@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Detwiler.

