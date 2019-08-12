It wasn’t a bad weekend on the golf course for Matt Griffin, a Keene Country Club member.
On Saturday, playing with his three children — Jonathan, Zachary and Micah — Griffin made his first hole-in-one, on the third hole at his home course.
The hole was playing 129 yards; Griffin used a pitching wedge to knock his tee shot into the hole.
A day later, Griffin played in the finals of the club championship, in the second flight. It didn’t end with the same celebration; nonetheless, he finished runner-up, falling to Steve Felder.
In the other Keene Country Club championships, Nick Fennucio defended his title, defeating Mike Pappas in the championship flight; Mike Stoudt prevailed over Craig Testa in the first flight and Gil Fuld got past Zach Cotter for the third-flight title.
A year ago, Fennucio battled to the final hole of a 36-hole showdown before winning. This year, he surged to a 7-up lead through the first 18 and held on to win 6-and-5.
The club’s ladies flight championships will be contested later.