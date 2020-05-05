The Cal Ripken League announced on April 22 its season will be delayed until July 1. The Babe Ruth League does not have a date set in stone yet for its season start date.
The Greater Keene Youth Baseball and Softball Association’s website and Facebook page released a statement that it is following the guidance of the national Babe Ruth/Cal Ripken Baseball League in regards to its final decision, which has yet to be determined.
The board is seeking alternative ways to have some sort of season for both the baseball and softball players who make up the league.
The memo offers reimbursement options for those looking to seek a refund for the shortened season or allocate the funds elsewhere.
The “strike out” option will refund money for the season.
The “rain delay” option will leave one’s registration in place and allows one to play the 2020 spring season if able to or use the money as a credit towards the 2021 spring season. Any player who ages out this year will receive a full refund.
The “home run” option also leaves the registration fee in place and allows one to play the 2020 spring season if able or donate the funds to the program. Donations would be tax-deductible as the “program is only able to operate due to the extremely generous donations from our community,” the release states.