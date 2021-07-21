MARLBOROUGH — The Greater Keene 13-Year-Old and 14-Year-Old All-Star teams won their respective state tournaments over the weekend in comeback fashion at Marlborough Field.
The 13s needed a shutout effort by Conrad Smith in Saturday’s decisive tie-breaker as they beat Plymouth twice, 7-3 and 2-0, to advance to the New England Regional tournament. Greater Keene plays Rhode Island in the opening round of the New England Regional tournament Friday at Bullens Field in Westfield, Mass.
The 14s needed a three-run rally in their final at-bat in the if-necessary game to sweep Londonderry on Monday, 9-3 and 10-9. They advance to play Rhode Island on Friday in the first round of the New England Regional tournament at Monsignor Simard Field in Rochester.
13s rebound for Saturday sweep
After losing Friday, 6-3, in the first game of the best-of-three championship series against Plymouth, Greater Keene came back the next day by scoring scoring seven runs in the third inning to take Saturday’s opener, 7-3. Dominic Smith, Kian Bose, Koby Kidney, Hunter Schultz, Conrad Smith and Eli Kopcha all had hits, with Schultz and Conrad Smith each driving in two runs.
Kidney turned in five solid innings on the mound for the win, with Flynn Dennis finishing up. Bose, Conrad Smith and Kopcha each finished with two hits.
Conrad Smith got the start in the the tie-breaker and turned in a sparkling complete-game effort, scattering six hits with seven strikeouts and no walks. He stranded two runners on base in the seventh with a pair of strikeouts to end the game.
Greater Keene pushed across what turned out to be the winning run in the fourth when Kopcha reached on an error, stole second, was moved over on a sacrifice bunt by Kasen Abbott and scored on a single from Ethan Vonasek. Smith helped himself an inning later when he reached on an error, stole second, was moved over by a sacrifice bunt from Alex Cocklin and scored on an infield out from Dennis.
14s claim title in last at-bat
After rolling to a 9-3 win in Monday’s opener of the double-elimination tournament, Greater Keene found itself down 9-7 heading in the bottom of the seventh inning of the if-necessary game.
Zak Whitney, the winning pitcher in the opening game, started the rally with a leadoff single and went to third on a single by Nolan Gillis. Sean Callahan drove in Whitney with a single and Noah Parelli beat out a one-out sacrifice bunt to score Gillis with the tying run. Callahan ended up scoring the winning run on a passed ball.
Greater Keene had 22 hits on the day, including 12 in the final game. Gillis was 4-for-4, while Whitney, Callahan (three RBIs) and Ollie Frowein (two RBIs) had two hits each.
After going 2-1 in the early rounds of the tournament, including a 6-3 loss to Londonderry, Greater Keene needed two wins Monday. Whitney got the team going by throwing five strong innings, while a seven-run fifth inning gave Greater Keene a 9-0 lead.