Starting Friday, this group of ballplayers will be going for its second consecutive Babe Ruth World Series appearance.
And this time, they’ll be competing in front of their home fans in the regional tournament.
The Babe Ruth 15U regionals will be held at Keene’s Alumni Field starting Friday and running through the weekend, with Monday’s and Tuesday’s bracket play taking place at the Keene State College baseball field.
Eight teams from across New England will come to Keene to decide a regional champion, with a spot in the Babe Ruth World Series on the line.
Pool play begins at 10 a.m. Friday at Alumni Field and runs until Sunday, with the bracket portion of the tournament starting on Monday at Keene State. The semifinals and finals will be on Tuesday, also at Keene State.
As the hosts, the Keene 15U team automatically qualified for the regional tournament. The state champions from Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Vermont, plus the champions of the Eastern Massachusetts and Western Massachusetts regions, will be competing in the New England regional.
Keene’s first game will be Friday night against Waterford, Conn. at 7 p.m. They also play Saturday (vs. North Providence-Smithfield, R.I.) and Sunday (vs. Sanford, Maine) at 7 p.m., all at Alumni Field.
The teams will then be re-seeded for the bracket portion of the tournament which starts Monday.
“This is our chance to get everybody out there,” said Keene 15U coach Dave Miller. “Rally the troops and come out and watch us. Looking for a good community experience and hopefully we can win some games for them.”
The regional is split into two divisions, made up of four teams each, and the top three seeds from each division after pool play advance to the bracket, with the No. 1 seeds earning a first-round bye.
Being at home is an advantage, Miller said, as the kids are comfortable and familiar with the ballpark and the area. Plus, it helps to be able to sleep in your own bed each night.
“The last couple times we went to regionals, we spent at least a week on the road,” Miller said. “It’s comfortable. It’s our environment. It’s nice to not have to play on the road. Doesn’t make it any easier, but the stuff surrounding it is less taxing on us and the families. And we’re hoping we get all our relatives our there to make some noise. Should be exciting. Should be a good experience for them.”
Miller highlighted the team from Pittsfield, Mass., as a team to look out for in the tournament. The Western Mass. champions this year, the team is coming off a tough finish to last year’s 14U regional. Pittsfield went 2-1 in pool play last year and won its first game of bracket play before falling to Franklin Country (Vt.) in the semifinals.
Keene then beat Franklin County (Vt.) to win the 14U regional tournament last year and punch its ticket to the World Series.
“[Pittsfield has] been there before. They probably feel like they’re owed one. They had some bad luck last year,” Miller said. “But any team that wins their state tournament feels that way. They’ll all be pretty good, for sure.
“You’ll see some good baseball, for sure,” Miller continued. “Nobody’s going to give it away. We’ll have to earn it.”
Many from last year’s 14U regional championship team return to this year’s 15U team, which is part of the reason the team put in a bid with the league to host the regional tournament this year.
This will be the fourth regional tournament for this group since they were nine years old, Miller said.
“With the success we had last year, we thought it was a good group to give it a run,” Miller said. “We have a pretty good team and Keene had a chance to host. We have a team that we believe in.”
Now, just a day away from the start of the tournament, the excitement is there for this team.
“They’re a pretty confident group,” Miller said. “If they go out there and play their game, they know there’s a slim chance someone is going to beat them. That being said, I’m sure they are some nerves. It’s all the build-up. We just want to play baseball at this point. I think they’re ready and we’ll do our best. It’s going to take a good effort and a little luck. Every team is a good team.”
