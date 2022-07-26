Despite a four-run comeback — completed by Torin Dubriske with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning — the Greater Keene 15U All Stars came up just short.
Dubriske’s two-run single tied the game up at six apiece and sent the game into extra innings, but Three Corners (Vt.) eventually came out on top, 7-6, in nine innings in the semifinal round of the 15U Babe Ruth New England regionals Tuesday at the Owl Athletic Complex at Keene State College.
Three Corners went on to play Lynn (Mass.) in the regional championship game, losing 7-5.
In the semifinal game, Vermont’s Jacob Putman hit an RBI double in the top of the ninth inning to score Brody Kingsbury, then Cage Thompson pitched a clean bottom of the ninth to send Three Corners to the regional championship game.
Keene committed three errors in the game — including one in the top of the ninth inning which allowed Vermont’s Boone Fahey to reach base to lead off the frame. There were also two missed pop-ups that don’t go in the scorebook as errors, but extended innings and gave Three Corners more opportunities to score, which they took advantage of. Keene gave up four unearned runs, including the game-winner in the ninth.
“You give a team four unearned runs in the semifinal of a regional, you’re not going to win,” said manager Dave Miller. “We picked the worst time to play our worst defensive game. You can absorb one of those in pool play, but once you get to the final four teams, you can’t give the team four runs.”
Three Corners also scored five of their seven runs with two outs.
Three Corners scored twice in the second inning before Keene tied things up in the bottom half. Vermont took the lead back with three runs in the fourth and another in the fifth to pull ahead, 6-2, after five innings.
Keene started chipping away in the sixth inning, scoring twice to cut the deficit in half. Keene loaded the bases with no outs in that inning, and it was Fitch Hennessey who came through with a two-out, two-run double to make it 6-4.
“I was just looking for something — anything — that I could find, and it happened to drop in,” Hennessey said. “I wanted to go for three, but I couldn’t get there.
"We just pour our hearts out," he added. "We never want to lose, so we just play baseball the way we can. Usually results come, but just didn’t happen this time.”
The offense kept rolling in the seventh inning, as a single from Zak Whitney to lead off the frame and a walk from Sawyer Lepple put runners on first and second with no outs. A groundout from Noah Parrelli advanced the runners, then Ollie Frowein lined out to the shortstop for the second out.
Then Dubriske came to the plate, and in the blink of an eye, the game was tied.
“I was thinking, ‘Don’t get out,’ ” Dubriske said. “‘Jump on your pitch. The first strike you see, hit it.’ ”
Keene had the momentum, but it was Three Corners that scored the last run.
“We’ve had comebacks. We’ve shown what we can do,” Dubriske said. “We just can’t do it all the time, I guess. Just need to capitalize on what we can.”
“We just lost shut down at the wrong time,” said Hennessey, who also pitched the first 4.2 innings for Keene. “We played good baseball up until then and just lost our steam.”
The loss ends Keene’s tournament run. Keene went 3-0 in pool play, earning the top seed in Group A and a first-round bye in bracket play.
“I’ve been with these guys for a while,” said Jake Hilliard, who ended the tournament 5-for-12 (.417) with three RBIs. “We’ve never given up, even if the game was close or we were far behind. We’d always do our best, no matter what situation we were put in.”
“I’m obviously proud of them,” Miller said. “I’ve been coaching them a long time. I said it coming in: If they play their game, they’re almost unbeatable. They’re mentally tough. They fight and they claw for every last inch.”
