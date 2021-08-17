Nolan Gillis led the Greater Keene 14U All Stars to their first win of the Babe Ruth World Series Tuesday night, a 9-8 comeback victory over Bridgewater, N.J. in the team's third game in Ottumwa, Iowa.
"Good signature win for these guys," said head coach Dave Miller in a phone interview. "I'm happy to put up a win, not just for us but for everyone supporting us."
After taking an early 1-0 lead, Keene fell behind 7-1 by the end of the third inning.
Keene started chipping away at the deficit, scoring one run in the fourth and another in the fifth, then broke out in a big way with a six-run sixth inning to take a 9-7 lead.
"There's no quit in this group," Miller said. "I love watching them play and it's just been fun being part of the ride."
Gillis's RBI single in the sixth inning gave Keene the lead and turned out to be the game-winning run.
He had three hits to go along with his two-RBIs. Gillis also pitched four innings in relief.
Sawyer Lepple added a much-needed insurance run in the sixth with an RBI single to extend Keene's lead to 9-7.
In the seventh, Bridgewater had runners on second and third with just one out, threatening to tie the game with a base hit.
"It was nerve-wracking," Miller said.
Bridgewater's Matthew Cichocki grounded out to Zakariya Whitney at shortstop, but Bridgewater scored a run on the play to make it 9-8 with the tying run on third base.
Then, first-baseman Noah Parelli noticed Brady Sweet, Bridgewater's runner on third, overran the bag.
"We were yelling at Noah to throw the ball over," Miller said. "It was crazy."
Parelli got the ball over to Sean Callahan at third base, who made the tag to end the game.
"It was a relief," Miller said. "It was a huge play. A couple of double plays got us out of it late."
Parelli went 2-for-4 at the plate to go along with the potentially-game-saving defensive play.
Whitney had a team-high three RBIs and Oliver Frowein scored three times.
Kaden Smith pitched the first three innings for Keene, giving up seven runs (five earned) on seven hits.
"Kaden was pretty strong until he rolled his foot going to first base," said Miller, adding that Smith had reaggravated a previous injury during the play. "He went back out there, and that's when [Bridgewater] started to touch him up."
Gillis pitched the last four innings in relief, giving up just one earned run on three hits while striking out four.
"Nolan was throwing really well," said Miller, adding that Gillis doesn't normally throw out of the bullpen. "He was mowing those guys down. That's the best I've seen him pitch all year."
Miller said Gillis was originally scheduled to start Wednesday night's game, but since Gillis threw 55 pitches Tuesday, he will not be available Wednesday. Wednesday's starter is yet to be determined.
Keene now holds a 1-2 pool play record. The All Stars need a win against West Fargo, N.D. and a Bridgewater loss to Ottumwa, Iowa on Wednesday to advance to the bracket round of the World Series.
Both games are scheduled for Wednesdat at 8:30 p.m. ET.
"It's going to be all-hands-on-deck," Miller said.