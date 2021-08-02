The Greater Keene 14U All-Star baseball team will be holding fundraisers this week to help fund their trip to Iowa for the Babe Ruth World Series.
From Aug. 2-8, D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches on West St. in Keene will donate 20 percent of all proceeds from orders that mention the World Series fundraiser.
Frogg Brewing in Marlborough will also host a fundraising event on Sunday, Aug. 8, from 1 to 5 p.m. Frogg Brewing will donate $1 from each draft sold during that time to the team, as well as hosting raffles and food. All proceeds will go to the 14U All-Star team.