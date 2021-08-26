Down six runs against Bridgewater, N.J. in its third game of the Babe Ruth World Series last week, the Greater Keene 14U All Stars knew they had to rally, especially after losing their first two games.
“It was a must-win game,” said head coach Dave Miller after the game.
And win they did.
After chipping away at the lead, a six-run sixth inning completed the comeback and kept Keene’s World Series hopes alive with a 9-8 victory over the eventual World Series champions.
It was a moment that highlighted a one-in-a-lifetime experience for the ballplayers out in Ottumwa, Iowa.
“Baseball-wise, that game really sticks out,” Miller said in a phone interview this week. “The kids were excited, wearing cowboy hats, dancing around the dugout. I won’t forget that one for a long time. That was as good of a feeling that I’ve ever had coaching baseball.”
“My number one moment was when we were down big against New Jersey and the way we just fought that one inning,” said Kaden Smith, who pitched the first three innings of that game. “We just kept on rolling and pulled out the win.”
Two days later, the team pulled out another win, 10-7, against West Fargo, N.D. Then they waited to see if their 2-2 record in pool play was enough for them to advance to the bracket portion of the World Series.
Because of a tiebreaker, it wasn’t.
“All in all, I mean, 2-2 usually gets you out of pool play,” Miller said. “We stumbled out of the gate, but we got things together; but in the end, it just wasn’t enough.
“Overall, I think we overachieved,” Miller added. “On the whole, we felt like we went out there, we competed, we went 2-2 and put ourselves in a position where we could’ve advanced and just on the tiebreaker we didn’t. When you reflect on everything, it was definitely a successful year.”
Just by earning a spot in the World Series, the All Stars cemented their spot as a top-10 team in the country. And the level of competition they saw at the World Series matched that.
Teams were throwing harder (80-plus miles per hour, in some cases), making fewer mistakes on defense and hitting the ball well up and down the lineup.
“We were seeing 80s and I don’t know if we saw that the whole year,” said Sean Callahan. “It was much faster.”
“These guys can throw a curveball, slider. Plus the jump in speed it made it so much different,” said Troy Fedison.
Keene struggled out of the gate, but adjusted and competed with the best of the best throughout pool play.
“The big takeaway is that we fought with some of the best kids in the nation,” said Kaden Smith. “The fact that we’re one of the best teams in the nation is unreal to me.”
“We come from the small town of Keene, New Hampshire. You say New Hampshire out there are people are like, ‘Huh? What’s that?’ ” said Zak Whitney, who hit a homerun in the team’s second game. “So we showed everyone that a group of kids with a bunch of heart can go a long way, no matter who we’re going up against.”
When the team learned it didn’t advance to the bracket, despite winning its last two games of pool play, there was — of course — disappointment. Then that feeling turned to appreciation of taking part in such a special tournament.
“I think [the kids] understand the magnitude of what this trip was,” said Dave Miller. “It truly was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I think they recognize that and are truly grateful. Obviously in the immediate aftermath, there were some tears, but after that we got them together and tried to point out the significance of what they did.”
“After we got knocked out, we talked about it,” said Troy Fedison. “It’s just mind blowing that our team is top 10 in the country.”
And the trip was about more than just playing baseball and being a top-10 team in the country.
When the team wasn’t on the field, the guys were spending time together at the hotel, going to team dinners, and taking the opportunity to bond together.
“Our whole team came together,” said Sean Callahan. “We were hanging out in the hotel doing things. We’d hang out at the pool. We definitely connected better.”
“Win or lose, we’re out there, we’re having fun, getting together,” said Zak Whitney. “Great team experience. I really couldn’t have asked for a better team. We were out there and having fun on and off the field. It really was an amazing time.”
None of it would’ve been possible without support and fundraising from the Keene community.
“It’s impossible for me to put into words how much it means to us and how much we appreciate it,” Dave Miller said. “I was in shock, but looking back, I shouldn’t have been because we knew that this town was going to step up. It was so humbling.
“To see these kids go through and have this experience and know that we owe it all to the community, the parents, the businesses. We were just blown away from the support and we couldn’t be more grateful,” Miller added.
Even during the tournament, Miller said his phone was blowing up after each game and he saw all of the Facebook posts and messages. The kids saw it all, too.
“We saw all of it,” said Taylor Miller. “Thank you to the whole Keene community for helping us get out there in the first place and supporting us while we were there.”
That strong sense of community, said Dave Miller, is what he wants the kids to take away from the whole experience.
“Every good thing that they got to experience is because the community rallied around them and gave them that support financially and physically,” Dave Miller said. “A good sense of community is what they should take away from this. For me, that’s the most important thing to take away.”
As the guys wrap up their summers and shift gears to fall sports, their baseball legacies — and the memories they’ve all made along the way — will undoubtedly be around for a long, long time.
“We just couldn’t be happier going out there, playing our best games, having fun, doing what we all love,” said Zak Whitney.
“To stumble out of the gate the way we did and really feel down about where we were and then rally together for a big win, then another win, and end it on a good note, it was special,” said Dave Miller. “The whole trip was special, and I know that these kids are going to look back and talk about this to their kids.
“I just love watching these guys play and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Dave Miller added. “It was unbelievable.”