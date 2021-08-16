The Greater Keene 14U All Stars lost their first two games of pool play in the 2021 Babe Ruth World Series over the weekend in Ottumwa, Iowa.
Keene has Monday off before continuing pool play against Bridgewater, N.J., Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Eau Claire, Wisc. 13, Keene 0
After two scoreless innings for both teams, Eau Claire scored five runs in the third to pull ahead, then scored four in the fourth and another four in the fifth in a 13-0 win over Keene Saturday in the first game of pool play.
Nolan Gillis got the start for Keene, pitching 3.1 innings and giving up nine earned runs on five hits with six walks and four strikeouts.
Kaden Smith pitched 0.2 innings in relief, only giving up one hit.
Sean Callahan pitched the final inning, allowing four runs (one earned) on two hits.
Keene did not record a hit in the five-inning game against Eau Claire’s starter, Couper Jasperson.
Ottumwa, Iowa 9, Keene 5
Keene scored first against the host team Sunday, but a four-run third inning and a five-run fourth inning put Ottumwa on top, 9-5, despite a comeback attempt from the Greater Keene All Stars.
Jake Hilliard and Zakariya Whitney each had two hits and an RBI.
Sean Callahan went 1-for-4 with two RBIs.
Keene had eight hits, but six errors led to five unearned runs.
The All Stars took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning after Hilliard singled to center field to score Sawyer Lepple.
Keene scored in each inning thereafter — including a homerun from Whitney in the fourth inning — but the big third and fourth innings for Ottumwa were enough for the host team.
Whitney started on the hill for Keene, giving up four runs on three hits in three innings of work. He struck out five batters.
Oliver Frowein pitched three innings in relief, allowing five unearned runs on four hits without walking a batter and striking out two.