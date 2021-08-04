When Kaden Smith struck out the final batter in the Greater Keene 14U All Star team’s win over Franklin County (Vermont) in the regional final, he punched the team’s ticket to the Babe Ruth World Series on Aug. 14-21 in Ottumwa, Iowa.
“I knew that I just had to throw strikes,” Smith said in a phone interview, admitting that he felt a bit nervous heading out on the mound for the seventh inning. “I trusted my defense to make the plays.”
Despite the nerves, Smith buckled down and got the outs he needed to complete the 14U All Star team’s underdog run in the regional tournament.
“No one was expecting us to come this far in regionals,” Smith said. “We just pulled together and played our best games. We kept on fighting.”
The playoff run started July 10, when Keene kicked off the New Hampshire Babe Ruth State Tournament with a 3-1 win over Nashua. Then they lost to Londonderry in the second round, beat Nashua again to stay alive in the loser’s bracket, then beat Londonderry twice — the second time on a walk-off — to clinch the state championship and move on to the regional tournament.
Keene went 1-2 in the pool stage of the regional tournament, but advanced to the six-team bracket after winning the tiebreaker over North Providence-Smithfield. The All-Stars lost their last two games in pool play and haven’t lost since.
The team went 3-0 in the regional bracket.
“We’ve had our ups and downs, but we’re riding a high right now,” said head coach Dave Miller. “Our guys at the plate were tough outs from the top of the lineup to the bottom. Resilient group. It seemed like every time we needed a big pitch or a big play in the field, we got it.
“I told the kids they have a chance to do something special,” Miller added. “They had their best game [in the regional championship] and there’s still room for improvement.”
Sean Callahan led the way offensively during the playoff run. He went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in the regional championship game.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime story,” Callahan said. “It’s unbelievable.”
“It seemed like every time he was up, they couldn’t get him out,” Miller said. “He really carried us offensively.”
Callahan pinpointed the team’s loss to Londonderry in the state tournament as the moment that the team turned things around.
“We learned that we had to play better to go far, or we would go home,” Callahan said.
Callahan, Smith and Taylor Miller — who stole home in the regional championship game to extend Keene’s lead — all said the team has an underdog mentality, coming from one of the smaller towns in the region.
“[Other teams] think they can easily beat the smaller teams,” Callahan said. “We definitely use that as motivation. We come ready to play our best.”
“Whenever we could tell another team thought they could beat us, we were more motivated to beat them,” Taylor Miller said.
“[The guys] have nothing to prove,” Dave Miller said. “But they still want to go out and prove it. There was never a point where we felt like we couldn’t win it.”
The stage was big in states. It got bigger in regionals. And now, with the World Series just a week and a half away, the stage is at its biggest. But the guys feel ready.
“We just kind of grew together like a family,” Callahan said. “We’re ready to play some good baseball and have some fun.”
“For a lot of us, we’ve been playing together — or at least against each other — since we were 9 or 10 years old,” Smith said. “We really came together as one group instead of individuals. I’m really looking forward to having a good time with my teammates and I hope we can put a nice run together.”
The All Stars will be hosting fundraisers throughout the next week and a half to help fund their trip to Iowa. From Aug. 2-8, D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches on West St. in Keene will donate 20 percent of all proceeds from orders that mention the World Series fundraiser.
Frogg Brewing in Marlborough will also host a fundraising event on Sunday, Aug. 8, from 1 to 5 p.m. Frogg Brewing will donate $1 from each draft sold during that time to the team, as well as hosting raffles and food. All proceeds will go to the All-Star team.
A GoFundMe is also set up for the team, and has collected almost $15,000 as of Wednesday morning.
“The support we get is unbelievable,” Dave Miller said. “We’re so thankful for it. We’re going to go over there and make everyone proud.”
As if they haven’t already.
With the regional championship, the Keene 14U team earned its spot as a top-eight team in the country. The eight regional champions will come together mid-August to decide a Babe Ruth World Series Champion.
“I couldn’t describe it in words how proud I am of these guys,” Dave Miller said. “They’re going to remember this for the rest of their lives. I’m just happy to go along for the ride. I don’t think I’ve ever had this much fun coaching a group of guys.”