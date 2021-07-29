ROCHESTER — The improbable run of the Greater Keene all-stars continued Wednesday.
Greater Keene knocked off North Haven, Conn., 15-7, at Monsignor Simard Field in Rochester to move into the championship game of the New England 14 YO Babe Ruth Regional tournament, which will be Thursday morning against Vermont champion Franklin County.
At stake is a trip to the Babe Ruth World Series, Aug. 14-21, in Ottumwa, Iowa.
After wasting an early four-run lead, Greater Keene spent the rest of the day playing catch up. And when the New Hampshire champion finally did catch up, scoring twice in the fifth to tie the game at 6, it never looked back. Greater Keene sent 13 batters to the plate and banged out nine hits in nine-run inning that put them ahead 15-6. All of the team’s scoring came with two outs.
“It’s like that old saying about hitting being contagious,” said Greater Keene Manager Dave Miller. “We have been hitting the ball well all tournament and everyone has had a hand.”
Sean Callahan started the rally with a single and came back up to strike a decisive blow with a two-run single that put Greater Keene ahead 13-6. Sawyer Lepple put the team ahead for good with a two-out single to score Nolan Gillis. After a walk to Dawson Rounds, Taylor Miller came through with a two-out single, the first of six straight hits.
Ollie Frowein worked around a leadoff single to avoid any real trouble in the bottom of the inning to clinch the win. It capped a standout job in relief by the righty, who worked the final five innings in relief of starter Zak Whitney. He scattered five hits, allowed two hits, walked one batter and struck out four.
“Ollie really came through and gave us what we needed in the moment,” Dave Miller said. “He settled the game down for us.”
Callahan and Gillis each finished with four hits and combined to drive in five runs. Frowein helped his own cause, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Jake Hilliard, Whitney, Lepple and Miller all added hits.
Greater Keene has taken the comeback path since the postseason started. The team needed to come out of the loser’s bracket and beat previously unbeaten Londonderry twice in the New Hampshire state tournament. Like it did against North Haven, Greater Keene beat Londonderry after losing to them earlier in the tournament.
“They have proved to be a resilient group of kids,” Miller said. “The core of this team already had the experience of playing in a regional when they were 9 and 12, so they are certainly not overwhelmed by the stage.”
One more win and the stage will get even bigger.