ROCHESTER — The Greater Keene all-stars advanced to the semifinals of the 14-year-old New England Regional tournament with an 8-5 win over Fall Rover, Mass., Tuesday in at Monsignor Simard Field in Rochester.
Greater Keene now faces North Haven, Conn., in a rematch of the final game of pool play. North Haven won that game, 8-7, in eight innings.
The Greater Keene 13s were not as fortunate, falling behind early and never recovering in a 10-3 loss to Norfolk, Mass., in an elimination game at Bullens Field in Westfield, Mass.
14’s move on to face familiar foe
Greater Keene and Fall River traded the lead over the early innings before the New Hampshire champion took control with a four-run fifth inning to go up 8-4. Singles by Sean Callahan and Zak Whitney started the inning. Callahan scored on a double by Noah Parelli, while Whitney stole home. Run-scoring singles by Sawyer Lepple and Jake Hilliard wrapped up the scoring.
Whitney was 3-for-4 on the day, while Hilliard, Lepple and Parelli each chipped in with a pair of hits. Kaden Smith came on in relief of Nolan Gillis and pitched two-hit ball over the final four innings to pick up the win.
Greater Keene now faces North Haven, a team it lost a late lead to in the final game of pool play. The winner advances to the regional final with a chance to earn a spot in the World Series.
It was a busy day for the six of the Greater Keene players, who headed over to Concord later in the day to play for the Junior Swamp Bats 15U team. The team was up 1-0 against the Concord Cannons before rain forced the game to be stopped after two innings. Hilliard, Callahan, Lepple, Gillis, Smith and Taylor Miller all pulled double duty.
13’s can’t overcome early deficit
Greater Keene, which pulled out an exciting win in its final game of pool play to advance to the quarterfinals, ran out of steam against Norfolk, digging itself a 9-1 hole over the first four innings that proved to be insurmountable.
Cian Bose and Ethan Vonasek each had two hits for Greater Keene, while Flynn Dennis pitched well in relief for the New Hampshire champion.