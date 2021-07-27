The Greater Keene 13-year-old and 14-year-old all-star teams each advanced out of pool play and into the single-elimination part of their respective New England Babe Ruth Regional tournaments Monday.
Greater Keene 13s advance with win in final game
The 13s held off host Westfield (Mass.), 7-6, in the final game of the night at Bullens Field to move on. A five-run fifth inning broke a 2-all tie and put Greater Keene ahead for good. Westfield scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Greater Keene catcher Kasen Abbott threw out a runner at third to end the game.
Both teams were 0-2 in pool play going into the game and needed a win to advance. Greater Keene moves on to play Norfolk, Mass., Tuesday at 3 p.m. in an elimination game.
Greater Keene starting pitcher Conrad Smith turned in a solid effort, going five innings and allowing two runs. His teammates backed him in the fifth when they sent 11 batters to the plate to score five runs and take a 7-2 lead. Three straight singles by Solis Bergqust, Flynn Dennis and Alex Cocklin started the inning.
Greater Keene 14s lose in extra innings, still advance
The 14s went into the final day of pool play in Rochester needing to win or lose by two runs or less to move on. After allowing North Haven, Conn., to tie the game with an unearned run in its final at-bat, Greater Keene fell 8-7, in eight innings. They finished 1-2 in pool play, but their -1 run differential allowed them to advance.
Greater Keene plays Fall River Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. in the start of single-elimination play at Monsignor Simard Field.
Greater Keene rallied from deficits of 4-0 and 5-2 to eventually take a 6-5 lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth. Run-scoring singles by Zak Whitney (3-for-5) and Sean Callahan (4-for-5) keyed the rally.