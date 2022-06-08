Golfer cards an ace Tuesday night at Keene Country Club rclark rclark Jun 8, 2022 19 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brian Kruse carded his first career hole-in-one Tuesday night at Keene Country Club.Kruse aced the par-3, 131-yard third hole using a pitching wedge. Playing in the group with Kruse were Sean Kilburn, Richard High and Steve Kim. — Sentinel staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save rclark Follow rclark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Purchase tickets for Players of the Year