Golfers continue to be sought to fill out the field for the first annual Amazing Grace Animal Sanctuary Golf Tournament.
The benefit event is Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Bretwood Golf Course. The format is scrambles with men’s, women’s and mixed teams. Play begins at 8:30 a.m., with a shotgun start.
Entry fee is $100 per player, which includes greens fee, cart, prizes and a lunch.
Hole sponsor signs can also be purchased, for $100 each.
All proceeds benefit the nonprofit rescue farm in Sullivan, operated by Donna and Daryl Watterson. The couple take in neglected, forgotten and orphaned animals: chickens, cats, llamas, donkeys, goats and more. They feed and care for the animals, and nurse many of them back to health, much of the costs coming out of their own pockets.
Checks can be sent to Ronda Stewart at 121 Old Swanzey Road, Spofford, N.H. 03462.
— Sentinel Staff